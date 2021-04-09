BISBEE – Ever since Gov. Doug Ducey lifted restrictions and opened the state for business as usual people have once again returned in droves to the city’s unique shops and galleries, highly rated restaurants and favorite local nightspots.
It is a boon to many businesses trying to dig out from under a slow year due to COVID–19.
Jo’s Consignment on Bisbee Road in the Warren District opened in January 2020, just weeks before the shutdown of nonessential businesses. For owners Jo and Shawn Eddington, the few weeks they were shuttered had little impact overall.
The Eddingtons formed the 501©3 nonprofit Bisbee Community Outreach to benefit the Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless, Verhelst Recovery House and Friends of the Bisbee Animal Shelter through the store and were able to donate $15,000 last year. The consigners made $100,000, which was a big boost for them during a tough time.
It may be due to the giving spirit of the couple and the community which has managed to keep the store going strong through the hard times. There is a wide variety of items like tableware, lamps, furniture and a long list of household items. The store also carries art, jewelry, toys, aprons and essential oils made by local artists and crafters. People can buy items and help out those in need at the same time.
They decided not to place restrictions on people who visit their store and leave it up to them to decide if they want to wear masks or not.
“Our store is unique. We don’t really have high traffic, except maybe on a Saturday,” Jo said. “We leave it up to them and people have been wonderful about it. We’ve been blessed. People know we’re a nonprofit and an affordable place to shop.”
On Main Street in Old Bisbee, Claire Harlin’s Classic Rock Couture shop, which features clothing and items from the 1960s and ‘70s, as well as rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia, Southwestern style in–house printed tees and hoodies and her now-famous handmade unisex bomber jackets, did not have the problems of other businesses thanks to her online presence.
“People had the stimulus money and were at home and shopped online,” she said. “Sales went up even though everything was shut down.”
Harlin noted that over the past weeks, “Foot traffic has definitely increased since restrictions were lifted. I think a lot of people want to get out, go on day trips. I think they see Bisbee as a small town and a safe place to visit.”
She wanted to keep her staff so she gave them extra hours. “They’re awesome. I didn’t want to lose them to unemployment. So, I increased their hours. We got caught up on a number of projects like printing our T-shirts, making labels, giving the store a deep cleaning. I had to take time off when Hazel was born, so there was a lot to keep going. I told them they could have as many hours as they wanted.”
People are required to wear masks in the store and she has some on hand for those who do not have one.
“We see it as way to keep ourselves and our customers safe,” she added. “Some people walk out and don’t want to shop here because we require masks.”
One half the staff has been fully vaccinated against COVID–19 and the other half is due for their second shots in a few weeks.
Harlin’s husband, Justin Luria, runs the Shady Dell and Dot’s Diner in Lowell and since the weather is more accommodating to outdoor dining, business there has been brisk.
She said Luria has been in an uphill battle as Dot’s had to close the day it opened last year. When there was a limited reopening, Dot’s went to takeout or people could eat at a few tables outdoors.
“First it was COVID, then it was winter,” she said. “Now, we’re finally seeing an upswing in customers.”
Luria added more outdoor tables and is hoping to open an outdoor bar housed in a custom converted Airstream RV in May.
The renowned Café Roka has been offering upscale meals to go, featuring menus from around the world on Fridays and Saturdays since the closure last year. Owners Rod Cass and Sally Holcomb are looking forward to reopening, possibly in May.