BISBEE — The second annual Cake Auction held by the Bisbee Kiwanis Club, the Bisbee Fire Department Local Union 2146 and Bisbee High School Project Graduation brought in around $2,400 after expenses last Saturday, from just 47 entries.
Former Councilwoman Luche Giacomino entered 17 delightful creations and her upside-down pineapple cake brought in the highest bid of the day, $255. She also had the second highest bid of $250 for her red velvet cake.
Joni Giacomino, councilwoman and daughter of Luche, gave a few details of the day–long event which captured attention during the live broadcast and had people raising bids to not only get the tastiest of treats, but to benefit the community.
The award winning entries were:
Most Original adult: AJ Leon for a chocolate-glazed strawberry cake.
Most Beautiful: Death by Chocolate, Queen Bakery.
People’s Choice: Joelle Landers, layer cake, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”
Most Original Kids: Bisbee Boys and Girls Club, owl cookies.
Giacomino offered her thanks and appreciation for all the people who donated the sweet treats, but also those who hung in there for hours getting everything sold.
Kiwanis provides scholarships for Bisbee High graduates and supports the community’s youth.
Bisbee firefighter Robert Cline offered his thanks as well. The money will be put to good use for with the just around the corner Christmas Food and Toy Drive.