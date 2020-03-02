BISBEE — Candidate nomination packets are now available for pickup at Bisbee City Hall at 915 Tovreaville Road.
According to Ashlee Coronado, the city clerk, the mayor’s two–year seat and three city council seats are up for election in the Aug. 4 primary.
The four-year council member seats up for election are Ward 1, now held by Bill Higgins, Ward 2, held by Joan Hansen, and Ward 3, held by Louis Pawlick.
The filing for candidate nomination papers begins on March 9 and ends at 5 p.m. on April 6.
For more information, visit the website at: https://www.bisbeeaz.gov/2418/2020-Election or contact Coronado at (520) 432-6012.