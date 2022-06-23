BISBEE — After a two-year hiatus, the annual Fourth of July in Bisbee is back in full swing for the small town holiday beginning with the 99th annual coaster race down Tombstone Canyon to Main Street.
The coaster races have been part of Bisbee’s history since 1914, but on July 4, 1923, it became official. Now, the event has become a centerpiece of Bisbee’s celebration following strict guidelines for protection of drivers and spectators.
The coaster race begins at 8 a.m. near the Iron Man statute, so people should get there ahead of time to catch the downhill race.
At 9:30 a.m., last minute parade reservations will be taken and the lineup of entries begins on Cole Avenue across from Greenway Elementary School. The fee for parade participants is $10 for individuals and nonprofits and $20 for businesses and politicians.
The Bisbee Rotary Club sponsors the parade, which offers prizes for Best of Theme–Back to the Future, Best Group and Best Float. The prize money for the three categories will be based on the amount collected for the entry fees.
There are plenty of opportunities to watch the 11 a.m. parade as it makes its way from Cole Avenue down Bisbee Road to Ruppe Avenue then turns down Arizona Street back to Cole Avenue and ends back at the start.
Right after the parade, enjoy an afternoon of fun at Vista Park with water slides and other activities sponsored by the city until 6 p.m.
Down on Brewery Gulch, the mucking and drilling contests will start at 1 p.m. The Gulch has long been the location for the sport which goes back to Bisbee’s mining days when the miners toiled by hand in the dark tunnels of the copper mines. Mucking is a contest to see who can fill a mine cart with gravel the fastest. Drilling is hammering a spike into a rock by hand and whoever goes the deepest wins.
Then, as the sky darkens and the stars start to shine, the fireworks show, funded by the city and firefighters of the Bisbee Fire Department Local Union 2146, will fire the barrage of colorful fiery bombs from the top of No. 7 stockpile above Cole Avenue.