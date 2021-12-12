BISBEE — The Bisbee Community Chorus will be performing a Christmas concert at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Covenant Presbyterian Church Annex on Howell Avenue in Old Bisbee as part of its “Together Again” celebration.
Chorus member Nedra Frodge said the chorus will be performing a variety of traditional and familiar Christmas numbers, such as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “The Little Drummer Boy” and “The Christmas Song” featuring Anne Moats.
“Mozart’s ‘Dona Nobis Pacem’, Palestrina’s ‘Adoramus Te’ and Victoria’s ‘O Magnum Mysterium’ will give the chorus to show its serious side," Frodge said. "There will be traditional English and traditional Appalachian songs with Yvonne Torres featured in the traditional Spanish song, ‘A La Nanita Nana.’ Preparation for the concert has been under the guidance of Artistic Director Charles Bethea.”
The current surge of COVID–19 in the county requires a reduction in audience size to maintain social distancing, so seating will be limited.
“While we have a number of air exchange machines in the hall, we also strongly recommend you wear masks and we will have extra masks available at the door,” Frodge said.
Admission will be a suggested donation of $10 per adult, but the chorus will be grateful to accept a larger or smaller amount.
Funds raised will go to support operations of the Bisbee Community Chorus, an Arizona nonprofit corporation and 501(c)(3) charitable organization. The BCC is supported in part by funding from the Arizona Commission on the Arts through the CARES program.