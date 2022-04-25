BISBEE — The Bisbee Community Chorus will hold its semi–annual Shed It–Shred It fundraiser just in time for spring cleaning on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to noon.
It will be held in the Ace Hardware parking lot at 1220 S. Naco Highway, and the BCC has set a $10 donation fee for the service to safely dispose of private information.
Chorus members and friends will be on location to unload your unwanted items. For the safety of all, volunteers will be wearing masks while you wait in your vehicles.
Anne Moats stated in a press release, “Shred–It of Tucson will receive and shred personal documents on site as you watch. You can lessen the potential of becoming a victim of identity theft by shredding all your personal documents such as old tax returns, bank statements, checkbook registers, credit card statements and medical records.”
Old, out of date or unwanted medications will also be accepted without the prescription labels to protect privacy.
Old eyeglasses will be collected as well for the Lions Club program.
People may also donate personal hygiene items which will be passed along to the local shelters
Moats said, “This is your opportunity to think globally, but act locally to protect the environment. However, it comes at a cost. The BCC pays approximately $800 to bring the Shred–It truck from Tucson, so we rely on your donations to support our efforts.”
Funds raised will go to support operations of the Bisbee Community Chorus, an Arizona nonprofit corporation and 501(C)3 charitable organization.