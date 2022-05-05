BISBEE — With a unanimous vote by the Mayor and City Council, the tentative 2022-23 fiscal year budget of the city was set at more than $68 million Tuesday night.
The sum represents the General Fund budget of $10,276,249 which supports the administrative, police, fire, public works and IT departments; the Copper Queen Library; Evergreen Cemetery; building maintenance; and the city’s garage.
The remaining $58,495,197 is the budget of government grants the city applied for and the enterprise funds from wastewater treatment, the Queen Mine Tour and the Bisbee Bus.
Mayor Ken Budge and Council members Leslie Johns, Anna Cline, Frank Davis and Juanetta Hill met April 25 and 26 to review the budget as presented by the different department heads, Finance Director Keri Bagley and City Manager Steve Pauken.
Pauken said this budget shows a significant change as the $2 million fund to replace City Hall gets moved to the Capital Fund to reflect the coming construction.
The General Fund is supported primarily by taxes at 39%.
Public Safety — the fire and police departments — take the lion’s share of expenditures at 65%, of which 35% goes to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.
The Police Department’s $2,581,330 budget includes $730,00 for salaries and $770,000 for PSPRS. Police Chief Albert Echave explained it was difficult to retain officers once they are trained as larger law enforcement agencies in other cities and the state offer more money, a problem the Fire Department faces as well.
The budget for the Fire Department is $2,831,496, which provides $851,792 for salaries and $993,592 going to PSPRS.
City employees will receive a minor boost in wages in the coming fiscal year beginning July 1 in an effort to retain them.
The city’s wastewater budget was slightly up from last year’s $3.3 million to $3.586 million.
The budget for the Sanitation Department is set at $1,214,471, slightly down from the previous year’s $1,219,000.
The city still has $872,524 from American Rescue Plan Act funds to use over the next four years.
The public hearing on the budget will be held Tuesday, June 7.
Southeast Arizona Renovations plans to transfer another property to the city — the former Sierra Cobre Estates located behind the Bisbee Unified District Office on Melody Lane.
Pauken explained in 2006 the previous developer anticipated a 56-lot subdivision, but was unable to control flood waters causing damage to Cochise County offices. There is no proposed use of the land, but there is the possibility of working with another developer as was done with the former Hillcrest Apartments, which will offer affordable housing units.