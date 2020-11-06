BISBEE — The city will be moving City Hall again, this time to the Lowell neighborhood, into the former Freeport McMoRan, Inc., (FMI), soils building at 76 Erie St. in the near future.
During the Nov. 3 meeting, following a discussion Mayor David Smith and Councilmembers Louis Pawlik, Leslie Johns, Bill Higgins and Joan Hansen approved what will be the third move in three years. Councilwomen Joni Giacomino and Anna Cline voted in opposition.
FMI agreed to lease the 4,000 square foot building to the city for $1 in the first year and fair market price for an additional four years. The city will also pay property tax of $1,700 per year and all utilities.
Resident Margot McCartney asked in a letter to postpone the move because city residents want more information. She also asked why the building which was declined last year is suddenly acceptable. She suggested the council and mayor wait on a decision until the new mayor, Ken Budge, and councilman, Frank Davis, are sworn in next month.
Giacomino was concerned property taxes would increase, but City Attorney James Ledbetter said any property tax increase was limited by state law.
Over the past several years, the county has not raised property tax as valuation of property increases meet the needs of county services, as has been reported in the Herald/Review.
City Manager Theresa Coleman said the property has been valued at $55,000, a reduced amount FMI received from the county assessor’s office.
Coleman said she and City Clerk Ashlee Coronado mapped out the first floor of the building and it will accommodate the various city offices, a breakroom and two restrooms. The full basement is unfinished, but adequate for storage of city records.
Coronado estimated the cost of the move to be between $3,000 and $5,000.
City employees have been inconvenienced more than once due to power brownouts and outright power failures. The problem according to an electrical contractor is old wiring which would cost the city thousands of dollars to replace. Staff approves the move to the new building.
Coronado said, “We’re all excited to move.”
The only thing the new building does not supply is a public meeting space.
Meetings of the council and various boards and commissions could still take place at the existing building on Tovreaville Rd. or could be held at the Senior Center, though Coronado said they had acoustic problems there.
Hansen agreed, “The senior center is not a suitable option.”
Even with the public meeting place in limbo, the council went ahead and agreed to the lease with FMI.
Workforce affordable housing initiative continues
Two neighborhoods were added to the Workforce Affordable Housing Initiative underway in the city — Huachuca Terraces and the Saginaw neighborhood, though not unanimously agreed by the council. Higgins and Giacomino voted no on both.
Coleman has been working to bring affordable housing to the city and has four different initiatives in play.
The first one is the Workforce Affordable Housing Initiative (WAH) in which the target population is limited to law enforcement, fire personnel, teachers and nurses.
The city has partnered with Step Up Bisbee Naco, a nonprofit group of volunteers who work on homes of low income people, the handicapped and the elderly. Step Up decided to provide the homes for the target group. The volunteers have already finished one home in San Jose.
Also in the mix is a co–housing group where the focus is on community needs in private housing accommodations, but residents share kitchens, dining areas and gardens, she told the council.
Still another is an apartment building in partnership with Cochise County which will have some available for low income housing to be located in San Jose on city–owned land near Safeway in order to get government grants and loans to build them.
While Habitat for Humanity has been considered, the organization requires fundraising efforts of $160,000 for each home, something that may be hard in Bisbee, Coleman said.
However, some residents are concerned the target population of WAH excludes people on low income who need housing assistance.
Emily Cayer pointed out 22.9 percent of the residents live under the poverty level. While she appreciates the low salaries of the public safety departments and teachers who she said should be paid more, she would like more focus on the part of the population who need the help.
Artist Laurie McKenna shared Cayer’s view and suggested artists and minimum wage workers be included in thinking of affordable housing.
Johns, who said affordable housing has been her “pet project,” suggested the mayor and council hold a work session to clarify affordable housing goals so people understand how it works.
“Affordable housing apartments are mixed use,” said Johns. “It’s better if higher income people and lower income people live in the same building.”
Giacomino was concerned with interested people coming up with a down payment which she suggested would be 20 percent, but Coleman explained Washington Federal Bank could offer a lower down payment with a higher interest rate.