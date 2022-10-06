BISBEE — On Dec. 1, all full-time and permanent part-time city employees will receive $1,200 for their dedication as they continued working and were available for the public during the COVID–19 pandemic.

During the Oct. 4 meeting, City Manager Steve Pauken said staff was able to quantify the impact to the city, but they did not look at the impact on employees who came to work during the shutdowns to be sure city services were available to the public. A second payment will be provided next year on Dec. 1, as well.

