BISBEE — On Dec. 1, all full-time and permanent part-time city employees will receive $1,200 for their dedication as they continued working and were available for the public during the COVID–19 pandemic.
During the Oct. 4 meeting, City Manager Steve Pauken said staff was able to quantify the impact to the city, but they did not look at the impact on employees who came to work during the shutdowns to be sure city services were available to the public. A second payment will be provided next year on Dec. 1, as well.
The $243,668 for the two, year-end retention payments will come from American Rescue Act funds, which the city has previously shared with local nonprofits.
“The city never closed down and all of our employees were expected to work on site,” Pauken said. “Therefore, staff believes our employees should benefit directly from this fund.”
Councilwoman Ann Cline said, “It’s a really good idea. They showed up and carried on city services as normal as possible. The fire, police and sanitation departments bore the brunt of the work.”
Mayor Ken Budge said, “I gave this a lot of thought. Businesses were able to get a bunch of money from the government to help them. The amount we’re giving the employees matches that of what we gave for the nonprofits in town. It’s justifiable to me.”
Wildlife certification
Project Wildlife: Bisbee has the city’s backing to certify Bisbee as a wildlife habitat according to guidelines of the National Wildlife Federation as the council approved a resolution allowing the grassroots group to plant native vegetation in three city parks.
The project was presented by organizers Jane Gaffer and Carmen Faucon, who received permission to add three city parks in the mix — Grassy Park, the bottom half of Upper Vista Park and the Laverne Williams Linear Park from the State Route 92 traffic lights down into the lower segment of Galena.
Gaffer said they were told there was an existing water line at the upper Vista Park location, but they would look into it further to see what could be done before planting. They asked the city to pick up the tab for the water bill, though once established the plants will not need water except in dire circumstances.
She also asked the council to purchase signs designating the parks as certified wildlife habitats.
Faucon noted Councilman Frank Davis, who was not at the meeting, has his yard certified.
The plan, which they hope to finish next year, includes a planting of native vegetation in the parks that would provide the necessary requirements to meet the NWF regulations. The plants used will be largely native to the area and will be pollinator plants which are distasteful to deer and javelinas. Once established, the native plants will be able to survive on their own.
Faucon explained the NWF certification process was simple. All a yard needs to become certified are native vegetation, flowering and fruiting plants to provide food for birds and other wildlife, a nook or two for avian meet and greets, secure places for nesting and raising the young, and water, whether it be in a pan in the yard, a birdbath or puddle.
Already the group has encouraged 40 Bisbee residents and Bisbee High schools to be certified. Lowell Junior High School seventh-graders are working on meeting the requirements to be certified.
“We strongly believe that this will be a good thing for the city which is close to the San Pedro flyway, the Ramsey Canyon Preserve, Whitewater Draw and various other birding areas,” said Faucon.
Gaffer pointed out Bisbee would be the fourth city in the state to become certified and thought it would help boost tourism and spark more interest in the program from visitors who see the Certified Wildlife Habitat signs in yards all over town.
They hope to have the project completed by September in time for the annual Bisbee Bloomers Garden Tour, which will feature newly certified yards, and for the 100th anniversary of the Arizona Wildlife Federation.
Bisbee Art Festival
The Bisbee Arts Commission received approval to hire High Desert Market as the caterers for a special fundraiser, “For Arts Sake,” the night of Friday, Oct. 21, the kickoff to the first Festival of Arts event which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22.
BAC will pay $1,096 for preparing various platters of meat, cheeses, breads, fruits, vegetables, nuts, hummus, tzatziki, olives, feta cheeses, bread sticks and pita bread.
On another art fest matter, the council approved the BAC request for a $4,946 purchase for a keepsake catalogue printed by Bookbaby of the festival’s 200 artists’ works on exhibition.
Funding for the two requests comes from a former cigarette machine at the convention center, which was turned into a mini-art machine where people can get small works of art from Bisbee’s various artists. The program has been successful and BAC chose to use the money for the first Bisbee Arts Festival to highlight Bisbee’s successful artists and popular musicians and performers.
Two holiday events
The 32nd annual Festival of Lights, Bisbee’s traditional holiday celebration in Old Bisbee on Main Street, is a go and city staff will be out and about asking for donations to help pay for treats and toys for youngsters. Santa Claus will make a special appearance thanks to the Bisbee Fire Department.
The council approved the permit for the use of Main Street for the event from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The second event, Christmas on the Vista, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, in lower Vista Park from 3-8 p.m. and will feature music, treats, holiday lights and another visit from Santa. The council approved their permit to use the park.
USPS lease on hold again
The council unanimously approved tabling the new five-year lease agreement with the U.S. Postal Service for the Old Bisbee facility on Main Street as the city has not heard back from the government on maintaining regular hours for residents to access their mail.
According to City Attorney Joe Estes, the USPS cited concerns with vandalism and the homeless sleeping in the building if it is left open when the office itself is closed. Security cameras may be a solution to the problem.