BISBEE — The Bisbee Community Chorus is looking for more members and welcome any who enjoy singing and want to entertain.
According to Nedra Frodge in a press release, “You do not have to read music or audition.”
Rehearsals begin on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Covenant Presbyterian Church Annex at 19 Howell Ave. in Old Bisbee.
“We will be starting to learn music for our May concert, so it will be an excellent time to check us out,” she added.
For questions, just email the group at bisbeechorus@gmail.com or drop by one of the rehearsals between 6 and 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays.