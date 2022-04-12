BISBEE — The Bisbee Community Chorus will perform its spring concert and music lovers have two days to attend, Saturday, April 23, at 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 24, at 3 p.m. at the Covenant Presbyterian Church Annex on Howell Avenue in Old Bisbee.
The concert is titled “How Can I Keep from Singing?” and features a few a cappella songs along with some old favorites from Broadway shows and movies, said Nedra Frodge, choral member.
The concerts will include a selection of a cappella numbers, “How Can I Keep from Singing?,” the pop standard,“Just the Way You Look Tonight,” and “The Paper Reeds by the Brooks,” a selection from Randall Thompson’s "The Peaceable Kingdom."
Frodge said, “There will be a tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim, who once said, ‘If I cannot fly, let me sing.’ "
In remembrance of the remarkable composer, the chorus will sing a medley of three of his show tunes, including “Send In the Clowns,” as well as a medley of songs from the Broadway show and movie, “Les Misérables.”
Greenway Elementary School students are participating and will be led by Stephen Barton, former director of choral activities at Grand Rapids Community College.
Artistic director Charles Bethea and new accompanist Hope Struse will lead the chorus.
Frodge said seating is limited due to the new COVID–19 normal of social distancing indoors. Masks are recommended, though there will be air exchange machines in the hallway.
Admission is $10 for adults and K-12 students can attend for free. Tickets are available from chorus members and at the door. Funds raised will go to support operations of the Bisbee Community Chorus, an Arizona nonprofit corporation and 501(c)(3) charitable organization. The BCC is supported in part by funding from the Arizona Commission on the Arts through its CARES program.