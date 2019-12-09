BISBEE — To say “Thank you” to the supporters of the Bisbee Community Chorus (BCC), the group will host “A Christmas Sing–Along Party” at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Covenant Presbyterian Church Annex in Old Bisbee.
According to Nedra Frodge, the chorus will highlight a medley of songs from the 2004 movie “The Polar Express” and old familiar carols under the guidance of artistic director Charles Bethea and accompanist Tracy Wolfe.
“We’ll be asking the audience to join in on a number of familiar holiday songs for the sing–along portion of the program,” she said. “This concert serves as a thank you to our audience for their continued support throughout the 31 years of the Bisbee Community Chorus’ existence. Since this is also a party, there will be refreshments."
Admission is free, but the chorus welcomes donations.
Frodge stated, “The generosity of audience members, season program advertisers, and annual supporters enable the BCC to continue their most enjoyable mission of ‘keeping music learning and performance alive in Cochise County.’ Funds raised will go to support operations of the non-profit organization.”
The Arizona Commission on the Arts, the Bisbee Foundation and Freeport McMoRan provide grants which help the group bring the joy of music to everyone through concerts.
“Singers of all ages are invited to join us. We are a non-audition chorus and welcome everyone with a passion for singing,” Frodge added.