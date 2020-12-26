BISBEE — Last Friday, things were looking bleak for the Bisbee Fire Department’s Food and Toy Drive, but over the past weekend the giving nature of Bisbeeites shined clear and bright like the Christmas star.
“We did it. We pulled it off,” said smiling firefighter Robert Cline, who spearheaded the drive. “We needed the help and Bisbee responded.”
Cline was surrounded by 70 filled-to-the-brim food boxes and more than 25 bags stuffed full with toys awaiting pickup Tuesday morning by families and the elderly in need of a compassionate Christmas boost.
“Normally, we can only provide four toys per child, but this year, we doubled that,” Cline said.
Toy bags were filled with a wide variety of things to make children light up on Christmas morning. There were sports balls, action figures, trucks, cars, dolls, stuffed animals, games, art supplies and so much more. Someone even donated a bicycle.
“We don’t see those very often,” said Cline.
The Copper Queen Library donated books for the children as well.
Boxes contained enough food to last far longer than Christmas as people donated every imaginal item to make meals, including breakfast. Someone donated boxes of Cliff Bars for healthy snacks.
Turkeys were provided by the Salvation Army with the help of Fred Otto, Cline said. Barco Ice kept them frozen. Pies and rolls were bought from Safeway.
People donated so much food and so many toys the firefighters were able to make up more goody bags for families they knew needed the help.
“We’ll keep some of the toys to give to kids. If we have a big incident, we like to give the children something,” Cline said.
As the cars lined up for curbside pickup, firefighters were dashing back and forth to deliver the boxes, bags and turkeys.
It was hard to tell who was happier — the recipients or the firefighters. Thank yous rang out from car windows as greetings of Merry Christmas and Happy New Year were exchanged.
Thanks to the generous spirit of the community and the dedication of the firefighters, there are many who will have much more to smile about on Christmas morning.