Firefighter Randy Kane opens another box of turkeys to go with the Christmas holiday food boxes distributed Tuesday. Each year, the firefighters collect food and toys for families who need a little help to make Christmas merry and bright.
Firefighter Randy Kane opens another box of turkeys to go with the Christmas holiday food boxes distributed Tuesday. Each year, the firefighters collect food and toys for families who need a little help to make Christmas merry and bright.
BISBEE — Thanks to many giving people in the community, the Bisbee Fire Department was able to meet the needs of individuals and families and provide them and their children with all the goodies and gifts to make their Christmas a very special day.
Firefighter and Bisbee Fire Union 2146 President Robert Cline was concerned last Friday as food and toy donations were down. He sent out a plea to social media.
“We were very low going into last weekend,” he said.
It did not look like they were going to make it. Then, the donations poured in.
Little did he know, Bisbee’s American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Gay 90’s Bar in Naco already had a huge effort going to collect nonperishable food, toys and cash donations for the firefighters’ annual drive.
Nor did he know the Cochise County Treasurer’s Office was also in the holiday spirit and had gathered goodies for folks who may not be afford toys for the children or the big Christmas Day dinner.
Jacobs, the company that operates and maintains the wastewater plant, also brought in a large donation of toys and food.
You've used of your $5 tab
Keep adding articles to your tab, or purchase a subscription to get unlimited access. Full access is just $12 per month.
This year, they only had to fill 55 food boxes and bags of toys.
“It’s kind of eerie,” said Cline. “I remember years when we had 150 to fill.”
Tuesday morning, firefighters were busy running bags of toys and boxes of food filled to the brim out to waiting cars. Every order received a turkey, pumpkin pie and rolls along with the box of food.
Bisbee Rotarian Fred Otto made the trip to Phoenix as he does twice every year at Thanksgiving and Christmas to collect donated turkeys from the Salvation Army, said Cline. “He’s been doing that for years.”
The turkeys are then stored in Frank Barco’s big freezer until giveaway day.
Cline said the excess toys will be donated to the Naco Volunteer Fire Departments. Jesse Morales, the fire chief of both the Arizona and Sonora fire departments, takes them to Mexico to put even more smiles on children in need.
Cline thanked the community for its continued holiday support.