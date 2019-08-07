BISBEE — For the past several years, Bisbee City Clerk Ashlee Coronado has wanted to upgrade the agenda software and make it user–friendly, but instead she allowed funds from her budget be used to help other departments.
After a long wait, Coronado received unanimous approval from the mayor and city council Tuesday night to spend $6,831 for a two-year contract with Granicus, a software company with a focus on government.
This includes a free six–month pilot program and it also includes software for agenda reports, minutes, as well as online training, setup and configuration at no cost to the city, according to Coronado.
“This will enable our organization to simplify the agenda management and minutes recording process. Peak Agenda Management will allow us to streamline the way we compile and produce agendas and record minutes for our public meetings,” she explained.
Mayor David Smith and council members Anna Cline, Leslie Johns, Joan Hansen, Bill Higgins, Joni Giacomino and Louis Pawlick also approved a new contract with software company iWorq Systems for the public works department at a cost of $4,900 annually.
Jesus Haro, public works director, said the agreement provides government solutions for work, sign and pavement management, as well as an app which allows residents to notify the department of issues staff may not have on their list.
The city’s current site called “See, Click, Fix” where residents reported everything from sewer leaks to clean-up locations and potholes is expiring and Haro decided to go with a different firm which provided more uses.
“It will better serve the public works department in managing workflow than the current system,” he said. “In addition to having a more robust work management software, the iWorq Systems solution will provide the public works the ability to manage pavement and traffic sign assets.”
Mayor and council also approved the bid of $35,000 annually from a new local company Dog Cat Mouse Media, LLC, owned and operated by former Bisbee Visitors Center manager Jen Luria, graphic designer Bridgette Shanahan and social media guru Rachael Hudson.
Five bids were submitted, two from Tucson, one from Appleton, Wi. and one from Provo, UT., but those all exceeded the annual cost of the Bisbee company.
Luria, Shanahan and artist Pete Goldlust worked together to design a new brand for the city tourism program to use for five years, and came up with the tag currently being used — “Be Bisbee.”
Luria was hired as the Visitor Center manager in 2015 and grew Bisbee’s reputation as a great place to visit. She worked with travel writers and the state’s film office.
Hudson is with Local First Arizona Foundation and handles the satellite visitor center office in the Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum.