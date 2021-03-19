BISBEE — For Old Bisbee, the problem with lateral sewer lines crossing private properties and under homes, sheds and garages began 100 years ago. Now the city has to deal with the problems of leaks on private property that have arisen from lack of regulation on lateral sewer lines.
During a work session Tuesday, the mayor and City Council determined the city needed to do repairs in the event of a potential health crisis of sewage backups on private property even though the city may not have easements or right of ways. After a lengthy conversation, it was decided in such a situation, the property owner(s) involved would need to sign a waiver, as prepared by city attorney Joe Estes, allowing the city crews to make the repairs.
Councilman Lou Pawlik stated, “This is a complex issue. It took 100 years to develop. We’re not going to be able to resolve this in an hour.”
Councilman Frank Davis agreed and said, “This is the first step in a long process. I think the city has to step up and take care of any problems.”
Public Works director Jesus Haro explained when there is a complaint of a sewer leak, the crew assesses the situation and determines if it is a sewer main.
“If it is a main, we jump on it,” he said. “If it’s a private sewer service line, we make every attempt to inform the property owner.”
Councilwoman Joan Hansen pointed out the city code needed work as it does not define just what a lateral sewer line is.
“The code needs to be rewritten,” she continued and the council agreed.
She also brought up how neighbors may not be neighborly when it comes to letting the city dig up their yard to fix another’s problem, as did Councilwoman Joni Giacomino, who pointed out the collapse of sewer lines and the problems created in all the wards.
“I just don’t see how we can justify calling them private when the city has allowed tapping into lines. It boggles the mind,” Giacomino said.
Mayor Ken Budge said, “What makes it legal is what we decide as a council. If we say, when one or more single family homes come together on a lateral, it becomes a city lateral. That takes care of the whole situation.”
Councilwomen Leslie Johns and Anna Cline felt strongly that the city should continue what it has been doing — fixing the lines when necessary.
Cline stated, “We have a mess and have to deal with it.”
Citing a 2015 Westland Resources report on the city’s sewer lines, Pawlik said the cost of fixing the Old Bisbee sewer line issue would cost $30 million, a sum the city does not have and it would still need easements or right of ways to do the work.
Estes explained the city cannot assume ownership of the lines and right of ways. They have to be written into an ordinance and approved by the council.
“A person can’t say ‘I want this to be city property, so I’m just going to deed it or gift it to the city.’ The city has to take affirmative action to accept that property and that responsibility through an ordinance. Rehabbing the private laterals would be outside the typical realm of responsibility,” he added.
There can be problems arising with the city taking ownership of the lines as someone may choose to plant a tree and the roots could impact the line, he added.
Estes agreed it was not an issue easy to resolve.
To come up with funding to repair such sewer lines, Budge suggested starting a fund to which customers could donate through monthly sewer service bills.
“I hope people would consider donations,” he added.
Pawlik said, “All I want is for the council to aware of what it means to assume that responsibility which we have not done in any legal instrument. If we’re going to do that, we need to do it with the full knowledge of what it’s going to cost the city and what our liability requirements are going to be. My feeling is the city should continue to respond to emergency calls for sewage spills or overflows.”