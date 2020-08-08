BISBEE — The Bisbee City Council shot down a request of Bisbee Police Chief Albert Echave to spend $64,883 for body cameras for the officers even though the city attorney reported the purchase could save taxpayer money in the future.
Echave explained during the Aug. 4 meeting, the police officers have been wanting the cameras for some time and with a $20,000 grant from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, it seemed to be a good time to acquire them.
Out of the $84,883 sales total quoted by Axon, the city would be responsible for the remaining $64,883 which would require an initial annual outlay of $9,304 for the first year and then $13,894 annually for the remaining four years.
At the two and a half year and five year mark, the department would be given new cameras and batteries to keep up with the improvements in the technology. The sum covers the cost of the body cameras, batteries, charging stations, data storage, software to allow uploads and redactions and training, he said.
Data storage was the most expensive cost of the five year plan, he continued. Data from the cameras would have to be stored as evidence for great lengths of time, some for 25 years, some forever.
“Storage has always been the problem for us,” Echave said. “Everything recorded has to be saved. It’s more reliable. It’s been a big challenge for us.”
Currently, a few officers use their own body cameras, but the department does not have a standard operating procedure (SOP) in place to cover what to do with the recordings, he continued. CDs are being used now, but they can be unreliable as a permanent source of storage.
The Tombstone Marshal’s Office uses an Axon system and Echave said those officers were happy with it. Echave talked person to person with the town Marshal about it.
Though Councilman Louis Pawlik questioned the reliability of body cameras as he searched the Internet and found some departments had problems with them, Echave said he would rely on firsthand experience over such reviews.
Councilwoman Joan Hansen asked the city attorney James Ledbetter if the cameras would help in litigation and he replied they could save the city money.
“Cameras help avoid litigation,” he told the council. “They do reduce litigation costs.”
Mayor David Smith noted the body cameras would have come in handy for two recent incidents in Bisbee, one involving the animal control officer, the other an alleged assault on an officer by a hit and run driver.
“The officers are being wrongly accused,” said Smith. “This saves the officers from being wrongly accused.”
Echave did not know what the cost would be to continue storage at the end of the five year agreement.
Pawlik stated, “I’m not convinced it’s the right time to do this in our financial state.”
Councilwoman Joni Giacomino agreed and said, “Maybe down the road. It seems like an extreme amount of money.”
When the vote was taken Smith and Councilmembers Bill Higgins and Joan Hansen voted in favor. Pawlik, Giacomino and Councilmembers Leslie Johns and Anna Cline voted against it.
Jake brakes controversyJake brakes are a necessity for trucks hauling heavy loads downhill, like Highway 80 coming out of the tunnel. But, for some Old Bisbee residents who live near the trafficked road, the noise is overbearing, especially at 5:30 a.m. Enough people have complained about the traffic which began as construction on the border wall started that Smith decided to bring the problem before the council.
Jake brakes work as a diesel engine mechanism that uses the engine to aid in slowing and controlling the truck and can be used in conjunction with foot brakes to slow descent on a steep hill.
Smith explained heavy loads require jake brakes to be used as a steep slope on regular brakes can overheat to the point of starting rear tires on fire.
However, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has control of the state highway and requires liability be transferred over to any city if it wants to ban jake brakes, Ledbetter said.
Smith said, “So if an accident happens and jake brakes aren’t used, the city is liable. It would be good to know where the trucks are coming from. Maybe they could use another route, like Highway 92.”
Pawlik noted jake brakes were not bad if the mufflers were on them. It would lessen the impact of the noise.
Drivers say the mufflers reduce fuel efficiency and is the reason many don’t them, said Smith.
Cline stated, “They have air brakes for a reason. I don’t think it’s a big issue. If you live close to a highway, you’ll get highway noise.”
The council recommended staff find the trucking company using Highway 80 and ask them to use another route.
Ambulance subscriptionsVoluntary emergency ambulance subscriptions fees were briefly discussed as the mayor and council directed City Manager Theresa Coleman and staff to move ahead with a proposed fee structure.
Coleman provided the fee schedules from other departments and suggested using one with a range of annual prices similar to one used in Caroline County, Maryland. It set fees at $45 for one to two people, a family of three or more at $75 and included a range of business plans the lowest being $100 which would cover up to 10 employees.
The subscriptions cover emergency transports to a hospital and would help people by paying the difference between what health insurance covered and the total sum, she added. However, non-emergency transfers would not be covered.
The mayor and council agreed to move forward with the plan and asked Coleman to prepare it for a future meeting.