BISBEE — Sometimes when you walk through the doorway to a home you realize you have entered a place that holds a thousand and one memories.
Such is the home of Sandra CH Smith, 80, and Carl Rohne, 81, tucked up in the hills of Old Bisbee. Paintings cover the walls, antiques are everywhere, smiling photos of bygone days are displayed and all hold a special memory.
Smith was a mother, a wife, a journalist, a model, an actress, a world traveler, a sailor, a seeker, a supporter of the arts, a renovator of historic homes and buildings and a reformed alcoholic.
Rohne was an engineer at McDonald Douglas in the new space and missile division then was a manager of the health services division with 1,200 hospitals wanting to modernize its data. He was also the assistant professor of medieval history and later became a real estate broker in St. Louis, Missouri. He was also an alcoholic who went through the AA program and has been sober for 35 years.
They met 10 years ago on Match.com and even though she was out of his 35-mile radius from St. Louis as she lived in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, he agreed to meet her. It quickly developed into a romance. Though they have been together for just 10 years, they have traveled across the country, Canada and Alaska in RVs. For Rohne, contained living was a whole new experience.
Their greatest escapade was a true adventure as they bought a 38–foot RV for the Canada/Alaska journey that took them to the top of the world when they were 70.
Smith had owned a smaller RV in the past and went on a number of jaunts across the U.S.
Rohne had never driven an RV, so the contained life was new for him. As they prepared to travel to Canada and beyond, he filled up the water tank and flooded the bus. Unharried, he bought a wet/dry vacuum and cleaned up the mess. He swore he would read the owner's manual so he would know what do and how to do it.
“He was a keeper,” she said. “When you find a man who does that, you keep him.”
Smith did most of the driving. He said the size of the RV did get them in some tight spots when they had to turn. In Canada, they drove on roads probably not meant for the huge beast that carried them to the far north. At one point, the road across a ravine had washed out and they had no way to go forward. Then, someone on a huge excavator began digging and restored the road, so they were able to continue their unforgettable journey.
Smith became an alcoholic due to stresses of home life with her first husband, who held her under his thumb not allowing her to have her name on property deeds or bank accounts. His overbearing and controlling ways made life difficult for her and their two children.
She began drinking on the advice of a doctor who thought a drink would mellow her out and make things easier at home. It didn’t. Over the years, she became an alcoholic with no particular favorite drink — any alcohol would do.
Her husband disappeared for a few weeks, leaving her and the children alone with little money. She told him she wanted to get sober, but it made no difference and they divorced soon afterward.
It was not long before she hit a low point and decided to end her life. Deciding to do it without leaving a mess, she decided suicide by gas oven would be the best.
“There seemed to be no hope,” she confessed. “I couldn’t take it anymore.”
But, as she stuck her head inside the oven and began to smell the gas, she remembered her mother and the love they shared with nature in the garden.
“I would never get to see another flower or tree. That stopped me,” she said.
AA would become the beacon of hope she sought and with the help of the groups and sponsors she beat back the devil alcohol and began a new sober life that has lasted 46 years and is filled with far more happiness and far more adventure.
Though she knew nothing about sailing, she bought a boat and headed out to sea, hitting ports in California, down the coast of Mexico and out into the Pacific Ocean at age 43. For the most part she sailed solo and celebrated her eighth year of sobriety on the water.
For Rohne, there was no reason for becoming an alcoholic. He said, “I was a functional drunk. Then it just became untenable.”
It started with drinks in the evening, then the afternoon then it was an all-day affair. But, he recognized he had a problem and he, too, attended the meetings for AA and is proud of his 35 years of sobriety.
They heard about Bisbee from a friend in Eureka Springs and the idea of the artsy, historic town sounded like a good idea. So, they made the trek and within minutes, they decided to make it their new home. Smith owned and operated a number of bed and breakfasts, and when she saw a property that had a guest house in the back, they closed the deal.
They named their new B&B the Bisbee Casita Chiquita. It is a quaint, quiet setting providing visitors with a pleasant stay in the hills above Old Bisbee.
They both have authored books about their lives. She wrote “Out of the Fog, A Journey of Survival, Faith and Courage” about her experiences from her early life to days on the sailboat. She holds nothing back and offers the readers a glimpse into the life of a woman who could have turned out differently if she had not kept the faith and ignored the little voice in her head giving her clues to finding a happy life.
Rohne’s book, “I Can Do This, RVing Where the Moose and Caribou Play,” takes the reader on their fun and sometimes dangerous trip to the Great White North. He talks about their adventures as they hauled the monster up and down hills and over roads not normally traveled by a 38-foot RV towing a Jeep behind it. He shares how Smith led him out of his comfort zone and stirred his explorer nature.
Both books are sold on Amazon and other book store sites.