BISBEE — Sometimes when you walk through the doorway to a home you realize you have entered a place that holds a thousand and one memories.

Such is the home of Sandra CH Smith, 80, and Carl Rohne, 81, tucked up in the hills of Old Bisbee. Paintings cover the walls, antiques are everywhere, smiling photos of bygone days are displayed and all hold a special memory.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?