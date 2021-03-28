BISBEE — On Friday, Mayor Ken Budge announced the end of mandates put in place by the former mayor, lifting the mask requirement in public places and public gathering restrictions in accordance with Gov. Doug Ducey’s order.
Budge stated, “Please continue to exercise the effective habits we’ve learned during the pandemic, including social distancing, good hygiene and mask wearing when distancing is not possible. All Bisbee residents should remain actively vigilant because the pandemic is not over.”
The order prohibits enforcement of mask requirements in public, except in government buildings and on public transportation.
Businesses and event organizers still have the option to require masks, social distancing and other preventive measures if they choose. Restaurants and nightclubs may now open to full occupancy and outdoor gatherings no longer need to apply for special permission.
Businesses are permitted to refuse service to anyone who does not comply with their requests to wear a mask.
The order encourages businesses and governmental entities to continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.