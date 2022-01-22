BISBEE — In spite of the extreme conditions thanks to the COVID–19 virus, Claire Harlin and Justin Luria have added to the uniquely Bisbee accommodations at their Shady Dell Vintage Trailer Court featuring 1940s and 1950s travel trailers.
Luria refreshed the property, all the while keeping an eye on Dot’s Diner, which closed several years ago much to the disappointment of many who regularly grabbed a stool in the original 1957 diner, one of seven in the nation.
He managed to get Dot’s Diner ready for opening in 2020 and the day after he received the approval of all the inspections, Gov. Doug Ducey shut down indoor dining across the state.
“It was probably the worst day to open a restaurant in the past 100 years,” Luria joked.
To address the needs of the community, he decided to set up outdoor dining for the patrons, as well as to-go orders, and Dot’s was back in business. Rather than have people crammed in the 10-stool diner, they decided to maintain the outdoor eating area and added some planter boxes.
Luria said they wanted to use the space indoors for a service station and storage as the diner is so small.
In the meantime, his wife was nearing her due date for their second child while opening Classic Rock Couture on Main Street in the old J.C. Penney building.
She loves all things from the 1970s and has built her store around that era. She brings the 1970s back in an awesome store filled with rock ‘n’ roll on vinyl and old concert T–shirts, an old jukebox, old couches galore — she says it’s her obsession — period furniture, new and gently used clothing, perfumes, jewelry, rad sunglasses, hats, boots and children’s clothing and more. There is even a 1970s old barrel couch and table in great condition that one does not see much of these days.
“I was a little worried,” Harlin said. “I was one month away from having a child and there was so much to do.”
Prior to coming to Bisbee, she designed and hand sewed a modern-style bomber jacket that has grown extremely popular as celebrities have worn them onstage during concerts. Singers Sean Lennon, Mylie Cyrus, Elle King, lead vocalist of the Midland Band Mark Wystrach and actors Alicia Silverstone and Cobie Smulders, a former “Stumptown” star, are just a few of her well–known customers.
It was a serendipitous design as the jackets are multi–colored and look very similar to Arizona’s state flag with its sun rays. She can hardly keep them on the racks as they are snatched up by in-store and online customers. She added a line of the jackets for children as well.
A vegan alternative is coming soon, maybe by fall, she added.
In addition to keeping up with her main clothing line, she has been contracted to create custom jackets for the Austin City Limits Festival and Cooper Race Cars. A baker even made cupcakes that looked like her jackets.
“It’s so cool to get noticed without trying,” she added.
Her store made it through the tough times, and she managed to keep all her staff through those very difficult days that seemed endless.
Just recently, Luria received the liquor license needed to serve era–related cocktails, like Old Fashioneds, in an old Airstream converted to a Tiki bar which has become a popular addition to the Shady Dell complex.
“It’s been really a lot of fun,” Harlin says with a smile. “There was a lot of testing of the drinks. We put a lot of heart and soul into it.”
Now, with two children, lodging accommodations, a diner, a bar and a retail store, they are working on a new bed-and-breakfast in an old building up Brewery Gulch. It will have four rooms upstairs, and the space downstairs will be used in some fashion in the farther future.
Bringing the building up to code has been a long process.
“It’s been hard working on it with the kids,” Harlin admits with a grin. “Being a parent to a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old takes up most of our time.”