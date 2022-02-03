Editor's note: This is part of a series on Bisbee entrepreneurs who have not only made it through the health crisis from COVID-19, but expanded their business reach as well.
BISBEE — “It’s always been a childhood dream of mine to own a bar and restaurant.”
It was a long time coming for David Russell, but last year he purchased The Thirsty Lizard Bar & Grill just minutes away from Bisbee and his two other businesses, the Bisbee Tourism Center hotel and Bisbee Golf Cart Tours.
Making a go of it in today’s economy is a struggle for a new business, but not for Russell, owner and operator of the BTC, an ever-evolving business incorporating tours, lodging, hot sauces, T-shirts, novelties, jewelry and late-night munchies delivery service.
Built in 1917 as the Sheriff's Office, the hotel has five comfortable rooms upstairs for travelers and a thriving retail and snack service downstairs.
From a meager start with one golf cart and a wooden shack in the parking lot by Copper Queen Publishing Company and a handful of tours and shuttles around Old Bisbee, he has taken the BTC to heights he had only dreamed of.
“I can’t believe what the business has morphed into,” he said.
Russell was stationed at Fort Huachuca and discovered Bisbee during his tour of duty in 2001 and spent many weekends in Bisbee.
“The city spoke to me,” he said. “It always felt like home to me.”
Russell was a marketing and graphic designer and Cynthia Conroy, founder of Bisbee Vogue Inc. and the Bisbee 1000 The Great Stair Climb, was his first customer after he moved to Bisbee.
While they were talking one day, Conroy got a phone call which led to Russell taking his first steps as a new business owner. Nine years ago, “on a whim,” he took over the business and from that one golf cart came a cascade of opportunities to serve the community and its visitors. He spent his last month’s rent and “crossed my fingers.”
The business took off.
Then, just by chance, he stopped at a historic building right at the entrance to Old Bisbee while guiding a tour and saw the owner come out. He asked if they could tour the building. A deal was made shortly after, and Russell was renting the building.
“From the moment my foot hit the tile floor, I knew this place would be perfect,” he said. “This is just what we need to expand the business.”
Bisbee Tour Company, soon to be renamed The Bisbee Tourism Center, was in the lodging business, and five weeks later, after many round–the–clock days to get the necessary work done, the hotel opened.
The hotel garnered awards from Tripadvisor and was winner of a Traveler’s Choice award in 2020.
He gives credit to his staff for the awards.
“I’ve hired between 30 or 40 locals over the past seven years,” he said. “Twenty of those have been with me from the start. We have a core team of six people who have become like family.”
While helping a couple to get to one of the local restaurants with a golf cart, he realized a concierge service providing lodgers with a way to get around town was an unfilled need. So, he worked with the shops, restaurants and art galleries and shuttled people around the old town.
When the pandemic hit in 2020 and restaurants closed indoor dining, he ran a shuttle business for the restaurants and delivered meals to residents throughout Bisbee’s three communities.
This partnership led to a let–us–drive–you–home shuttle service on holidays and special occasions so people who had enjoyed a night out on the town could get home safely.
Russell also purchased Bisbee Hot and Spicy which became a lead–in to opening the restaurant at BTC.
He is now focused on the Lizard, located on the rural property he calls Stargazer Ranch.
“The Stargazer Ranch will become an outdoor event location for live concerts,” Russell said.
He will offer space for parking RVs and dry camping in the future.
So far, the Lizard is doing pretty well as area ranchers, cowboys and locals frequent it. He kept some of the menu items from the last owner, particularly the crowd pleasing Lizard Sauce. Diners can chose from a full menu of appetizers, burgers, chicken sandwiches and fish filets.
He decided to bring in entertainment to appeal to every musical taste.
“We want to attract a diverse crowd,” he said.
There is a plan to open the Lizard for breakfast sometime this year.
“People are extremely excited about breakfast,” Russell added. “We’ll have fresh local eggs and pork.”
He offers shuttle service from the bar back home to Bisbee.
This Bisbee entrepreneur scaled up and is now scaling back as his sights are set on making the bar successful. Though a tough decision, he has decided to sell the BTC in its entirety as a package deal. A great opportunity for a new entrepreneur.
He offered some words of advice to those thinking of opening a business.
“Failing is always an option," he said. "One you shouldn't fear, but rather accept that sometimes in life, you have to fail hard in order to discover the things that will be a success for you.
“Change is inevitable and exciting, it is what we all do in order to grow as individuals. Without change, life would be very stagnant.”