BISBEE — Sitting at a shady table at a coffee shop in Bisbee and enjoying the quiet peacefulness was something to be thankful for — no bombs were falling, no sounds of gunfire, no cries of the injured or grieving.
It was a respite from what Dr. Jack Rosoff had encountered the past 10 weeks in Ukraine, the country of his heritage. As an emergency physician at the Copper Queen Community Hospital, he thought he could assist with the physical and emotional traumas Ukrainians were experiencing from the war with Russia.
“When I decided to pursue a career as a physician, I did it with the intention of helping those who needed the most help,” he said. “With that in mind, I’ve spent the last 37 years working as an ER doctor across the U.S., including the Veterans Administration and in rural hospitals. Recently, as the situation in Ukraine became more and more desperate, I decided to travel solo to Ukraine and offer whatever help I could.”
Since he was heading into a war zone, he checked with his grown-up children and his friends to tell them his plans.
“There was some trepidation about going from my family and friends,” he said. “People told me not to go, but they are supportive and they know I’m an adventurer. ER doctors tend to be cowboys. I have the skills to help.”
So, he made preparations to travel there for six weeks, but ended up remaining for 10 weeks.
He said Ukraine was a beautiful country with a rich history and a loyal citizenry, something the people of today have exhibited fiercely as they continue the fight for their independence.
The heartbreaking photos he took of buildings and homes destroyed by bombs provided a glimpse into the day to day norm of war. Windows shattered, blackened walls from fires and heaps of rubble in the streets were a reminder that this war in the 21st century was against a dedicated populace so committed they would turn the tide against the only European country bigger than it.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at the start of the conflict, “Every day we fight so that everyone on the planet finally understands: we are not a colony, not an enclave, not a protectorate. Not a gubernia, an eyalet or a crown land, not a piece of a foreign empire, not a ‘part of the land,’ not a union republic. Not an autonomous zone, not a province, but a free, independent, sovereign, indivisible and independent state.”
Ukrainians of all ages, male and female, old and young, were inspired by their president and have stepped up to stop Russian troops with a firm commitment that they will not give up the dogged effort to preserve their nation.
A lot of women and children left at the start of the war, but all the males 18 to 60 who are eligible for military service are forbidden from leaving the country as Zelenskyy declared martial law at the start of Russia's invasion, said Rosoff. There are a few exceptions such as men with poor health, or fathers with three or more children.
“These are tough people,” he said. “There are grandmothers making Molotov cocktails. The old babushkas are not leaving their homes, they fight. The wealthy left early on in the war, but the poor had no money, nowhere to go.”
Zelenskyy invited fighters to join his Ukrainian Foreign Legion and they have answered his call. Many are Americans, said Rosoff. He became friends with one.
“These warriors are of a different breed,” he said. “They want to die in battle.”
The hospitals were being overrun by 100 patients an hour, some injured physically, some emotionally, he said. Emergency physicians in the U.S. may see 70 patients a day. However, the hospitals there have everything they need, including well–educated and experienced physicians.
“They don’t really need American doctors,” Rosoff said. “They need weapons. If they had more, they could end the war.”
It was the plight of children — the abandoned, orphaned and disabled — who won his heart to the extent he wants to return to start an orphanage. A Go Fund Me account has been set up to raise $36,000 for a new home in Vinnytsia, a city he compared with Venice.
While there, he spent all the money he had on food, clothing and books for the children and spent time with them. Many young people have problems with drugs and he managed to help one teenager get off of methamphetamine.
“There’s poverty, boredom and frustration from a lack of jobs,” he said, which can lead to drug addiction. “The war has upended their lives, but not their conviction to remain an independent country.”
The Herald/Review will continue talks with Rosoff to go into more detail on his time spent in Ukraine.