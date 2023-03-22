BISBEE — According to the city’s auditors, the lump sum $21.6 million payment to the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System to pay down its unfunded liability led to the city exceeding its expenditure limit in fiscal year 2021–22.
The state sets a formula for determining the city’s expenditure limitation and that amount is not to be exceeded. The 2021–22 budget was $14 million more due to the payment to PSPRS.
Last May, the mayor and council approved the issuance of $21.6 million in bonds to pay down the PSPRS debt, which will save the city money in the long run.
City Attorney Joe Estes explained under Home Rule, the city can declare an emergency, which allows the city to adopt an alternative expenditure limit, but while the state constitution allows such bookkeeping, the city's Home Rule does not include the exemption of long term debt expenditures.
“However, the city's Home Rule does allow a declaration of an emergency to exceed the limitation with the requirement that the following fiscal year's expenditures will be reduced by the amount of the over expenditure,” Estes said.
Mayor Ken Budge and Council members Leslie Johns, Anna Kline, Frank Davis and Juanetta Hill approved the emergency measure during Tuesday’s meeting after the second public hearing.
No animal sales on city property
Promoted by Budge, there will be new regulation on the books and it deals with people who offer puppies for sale at public spaces. He said he was made aware of instances of people selling animals at Vista Park during Bisbee Saturday Market hours and also in a few places in Old Bisbee.
“I don’t think these animals have had their shots. They didn’t look healthy,” he said.
He and the council members voted unanimously to approve the intent to adopt the ordinance. At the next council meeting, they will approve the new regulation which states: “A person commits the unlawful public sale of animals by knowingly selling an animal on any public highway, street or park or any public property adjacent to a public highway, street or park or on commercial private property without the express written consent of the owner or lessee of the property and prior to the sale, file a copy of the consent with the Bisbee animal shelter with the date and location of the sale.”
The animal control officer is onboard with the new ordinance, which can carry a fine of not more than $100.
Sales by a publicly operated or private charitable nonprofit pound, humane society, animal rescue organization or educational or agricultural organization are permitted.
Opioid settlement
Another opioid settlement will bring $134,239 to the city as the cases with Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart have passed through the courts.
Estes explained the drug manufacturers knew the drug OxyContin was addictive and some pharmacies in small towns were filling thousands of prescriptions a month, well beyond the number of people living in them.
Estes said the sum comes from Arizona’s settlement and will be paid over a period of 10 to 15 years. The money has strings attached and must be spent on opioid-related programs such as training police and fire personnel to offer help to people who have overdosed and providing Naloxone, a medication to counter the effects of overdosing, when needed.
City still talking with post office
City Manager Steve Pauken said he was still negotiating with the U.S. postmaster in Old Bisbee to extend the hours the post office is open. After a break-in through the metal gate used to lock up the post office, the postmaster decided to lock the doors after hours making it difficult for people in Old Bisbee to get their mail. Old Bisbee has no house delivery of mail due to the terrain and offers keyed mailboxes.
Pauken said Public Works Director Matt Gurney was looking into a video security system to make the post office safer. When he has all the necessary information, he will present it to the council.
While the post office probably will not return to 24/7 access, there is a good chance the hours will be extended, he added.
Budge noted he was contacted about people parking longer than the 15 minute limit in front of the post office and will have the police monitor the area.