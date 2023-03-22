BISBEE — According to the city’s auditors, the lump sum $21.6 million payment to the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System to pay down its unfunded liability led to the city exceeding its expenditure limit in fiscal year 2021–22.

The state sets a formula for determining the city’s expenditure limitation and that amount is not to be exceeded. The 2021–22 budget was $14 million more due to the payment to PSPRS.

