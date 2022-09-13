BISBEE —The San Pedro River flows north from Mexico through the center of Cochise County. It is one of the last undammed rivers in the American Southwest.
The San Pedro provides stopover critical habitat for millions of migrating neotropical bird species. Its basin provides habitat to at least 84 mammal species, 14 fish species and 41 species of reptiles and amphibians. It is essential for biodiversity in Cochise County.
It is also critical to the county’s economy. According to Bisbee City Manager Steve Pauken, the river is essential to the existence of Fort Huachuca.
“The United States is basically telling us that our river has to flow in order to maintain our assets at Fort Huachuca as we know it,” said Pauken.
Current dry mapping by the Nature Conservancy shows that one of the driest parts of the river right now lies between State Route 92 and the U.S. Mexican border near Bisbee.
This has led to two new projects in Bisbee to recharge the river using water from its wastewater treatment plant. The first project would upgrade the filter system at the treatment plant to start discharging quality water. The second project would build a pipeline from the current discharge site to the river, ensuring that the water discharged from the plant would make it back into the river.
According to Pauken and Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge, the water discharged from the treatment plant will need to receive an "A" quality rating from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality before it can be discharged into the river. This is a standard set by the Environmental Protection Agency. Bisbee’s wastewater treatment plant is currently producing water with a B+ rating.
According to Pauken, in order to produce A quality water, an additional filter will need to be added at the end of the filtration process. This project is estimated to cost about $1 million.
Pauken said the city is working with a handful of potential funding sources for this project. These sources include the USDA department of rural development and the new funds made available through the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona by Gov. Ducey earlier this year.
Pauken said just because a great deal of money has been made available by the state and federal governments for water conservation in the last year does not mean funding is guaranteed.
“There is a lot of money out there right now from these two or three bills that have been enacted by Congress in the last year," he said. "The ability to be awarded that money in the last year did not get easier, you still have to follow the same steps and in many cases you have to compete for the money with literally everyone else."
Another important aspect of funding these projects is the match that these loans will require. According to Budge, most of these loans require a 25% match of the funds being granted in order to receive the loan.
“We don’t really want to spend 25% on any upgrade we do,” said Budge. Budge said, of course, he wants to do whatever the city can to save the river, but a 25% match is not realistic for a small town budget.
Pauken is optimistic that the project will be funded because of an unnamed private doner. According to Pauken, this private doner is likely to supply the funds necessary for the match required to receive a loan.
In its current state, Bisbee’s wastewater treatment plant is discharging its filtered water into the Greenbrush Draw. The Greenbrush Draw technically is a tributary of the San Pedro, but the water never actually makes it back into the river. Instead, it evaporates or sinks back into the water table.
In order to get the water from the treatment plant back into the river, a pipeline must be built between the Greenbrush Draw and the river. According to Budge, finding a route for this pipeline proved to be a bit tricky.
The 9 miles between the Greenbrush Draw and the river is privately owned property. The owner of this property does not want a pipeline running through his land. The second option would be to run the pipeline through the Roosevelt Easement, which is federally controlled and runs along the border.
According to Budge, in the early stages of planning there were some concerns with homeland security about the pipe interfering with listening devices along the border. As planning for the pipeline progressed these concerns seem to have gone away.
According to Pauken, recent planning progress has shown that the pipe can be built above ground and homeland security does not have any concerns with this. However, none of this has had any final approval.
Both projects are still in the planning stages and exploring different options for funding. Pauken said the city wants to be sure the funding can be received before any grant applications are submitted.
“This is very much a project in its infancy at this point,” said Pauken.
Projects like this that keep the San Pedro flowing are important for both the environment and the county’s economy.
“My primary goal is to save the river and all the flora and fauna that it supports,” said Budge.