BISBEE —The San Pedro River flows north from Mexico through the center of Cochise County. It is one of the last undammed rivers in the American Southwest.

The San Pedro provides stopover critical habitat for millions of migrating neotropical bird species. Its basin provides habitat to at least 84 mammal species, 14 fish species and 41 species of reptiles and amphibians. It is essential for biodiversity in Cochise County.

