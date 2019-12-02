BISBEE — The Bisbee Fire Department will be accepting donations of non–perishable food and children’s toys, though they will have to find a new location.
For years, the firefighters have stationed a donation site in front of Safeway, but due to a corporate decision, they will need to set up farther away, said firefighter Robert Cline, who heads the drive for the union L-2146.
“Safeway has been a good partner with us on our holiday food drives for years,” said Cline. “They’ve been really helpful and we appreciate it.”
While they work on setting up somewhere else, people can still drop their donations of money, food and unwrapped toys for children from newborn to 12 years old at either of the two fire stations, continued Cline. One is located at 192 State Highway 92; the other in Old Bisbee at 645 Tombstone Canyon. There is generally someone at the stations all the time, unless they are out on a call.
“We’ll get the word out and let everyone know where we will be setting up for donations as soon as we figure it out,” said Cline.
Individuals and families may apply for help from the Christmas food and toy drive by filling out an application at the Arizona Department of Economic Security on Bisbee Road no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 16, he added. All requests are vetted through the state agency.
The BFD will not know for sure how many recipients there will be this year, but expect the number to be close to the 110 boxes of food they provided for Thanksgiving.
Donations will be accepted through Thursday, Dec. 19, and will be distributed from the Highway 92 station at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20.