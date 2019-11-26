BISBEE — A dozen Bisbee firefighters were bustling early Tuesday morning on a different kind of call, but one steeped in tradition — answering the call for those in need and delivering holiday warmth and provisions for a fine Thanksgiving dinner.
This was a good year, according to Lt. Kevin Pacheco. And looking at the 110 boxes piled high with all sorts of side dish veggies, potatoes, sauces, gravies, pies and breads, he was right. The stack of turkeys was huge.
“It takes a huge community effort,” he added. “Without them, this wouldn’t happen.”
Safeway again offered Turkey Bucks to every person at the checkout and the shoppers came through for their neighbors.
So did the folks at Family Dollar Store, Edward Jones Investments, Sparklight, Southern Arizona Distributors, Cochise County, the Bisbee Woman’s Club, the Boys and Girls Club and Bisbee High School.
People dropped non-perishables off at the Hwy 92 station and the Tombstone Canyon Station, he said. They also received donations outside Safeway and tried to be there often to bring attention to the need in the Bisbee community.
Last year was a difficult year as they had to fill 120 boxes requested by families which took more food and more money. The drive went down to the proverbial wire, but the hearts of those in the community responded and the need was met.
Just outside the bay doors, people who were approved by the Arizona Department of Economic Security stood in the cold and cars lined up down Hwy. 92 waiting for their boxes.
Firefighter Robert Cline, who was the BFD liaison for the 2nd annual Kiwanis Cake Auction on Nov. 23, noted the Local Union 2146 received around $900 from the event.
The money will be put to good use for the Christmas Holiday Toy and Food Drive which begins on Sunday, Dec. 1. Cline said people can drop off non-perishable food, unwrapped new toys and cash at the stations. The toys are for newborns to 12 year olds.
While at those Black Friday sales, organizers hope anyone who can will toss a few toys in the cart and give Christmas Day joy and smiles to those kids whose lives are a little bit harder.