BISBEE — The toy and food drive by the Bisbee Fire Department is in full swing and if the compassionate community responds as they usually do, Bisbee’s struggling, low-income folks and families will be able to have a more joyful Christmas.
“In recent years, we have seen an increase in requests and believe this year will be the same,” said firefighter Robert Cline.
Non–perishable food and new, unopened, unwrapped toys for children age birth to 12 are being collected and to make it easy to donate, BFD has donation boxes set up around town. People can drop food and toys off at the convention center by the elevator, City Hall, Bisbee Breakfast Club, B&D Lumber, Morning’s Café, Ace Hardware, Bisbee Senior Center, Chepe’s Barber Shop, Family Dollar and Dollar General.
“We would like to thank all business owners for allowing us to place bins on their property and supporting us during the holiday season,” said Cline.
Donations can also be dropped off at both fire stations and at Safeway when firefighters are there, added Cline.
Those wanting holiday help need to have their applications approved by the Arizona Department of Economic Security.
Distribution is scheduled for 9 a.am on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the fire station on State Route 92.
For information, call 520-432–4110 or 520-432–6022.