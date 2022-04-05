Purchase Access

BISBEE — After a two year suspension, the Bisbee Fire Department’s annual Easter Egg Dash is back and the firefighters are eagarly awaiting the joyful noise of children on Sunday, April 17.

The event will held at Warren Ballpark at 1 p.m. Three areas will be established for kids of different age groups – 4 and younger, 5 to 8 and 9 to 12.

This year, the Boys and Girls Club of Bisbee was busy dyeing the hard boiled eggs for the event, said firefighter Robert Cline.

In addition to the traditional hard boiled eggs, there will be prize eggs for cash and age appropriate toys.

“It’s time we got back to normal and put on one of the funnest events we do all year,” said Cline. “Over 50 years of tradition with the hunt. It’s our job to keep that going and we’re beyond excited.”

The Easter Egg Dash is not only a fun activity for the children, but also for reunions of friends and family who have been bringing their children to the egg hunt for years.

For information, call the fire department at 520-432-4110.



