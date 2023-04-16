Playgrounds/St. Patrick Parish

Conceptual image of the proposed "The Play-Grounds of St. Patrick Parish"

 submitted

BISBEE — It may be a tongue twister, but Bisbee first Funky Finds Flings Festival fundraiser scheduled for April 21-22 hopes to raise money towards developing an innovative open-air recreation facility adjacent to St. Patrick Parish in Old Bisbee.

Sporting an eclectic collection of art, antiques and antiquities — along with some good old Bisbee funk-entities as well — the event organized by Bisbee Vogue, Inc. is a collaborative effort to create a community recreational space for games, activities and tournaments for a multi-generational population that will be named “The Play-Grounds of St. Patrick Parish.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?