BISBEE — It may be a tongue twister, but Bisbee first Funky Finds Flings Festival fundraiser scheduled for April 21-22 hopes to raise money towards developing an innovative open-air recreation facility adjacent to St. Patrick Parish in Old Bisbee.
Sporting an eclectic collection of art, antiques and antiquities — along with some good old Bisbee funk-entities as well — the event organized by Bisbee Vogue, Inc. is a collaborative effort to create a community recreational space for games, activities and tournaments for a multi-generational population that will be named “The Play-Grounds of St. Patrick Parish.”
It has already received a $66,000 grant from the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona. BVI president and founder Cynthia Conroy said will the playground space will run between $160,000-$200,000 when completed by the fall of 2024.
The cost includes hiring part-time staff to operate the 75-by-180-square foot facility that will target three levels of resident-usability: Local youth, downtown employees seeking midday recreation and seniors.
The playground — which is based partially on playwright George Bernard Shaw's quote, “We don’t stop playing because we have grown old; we grow old because we stop playing” — will also host special events, weekend festivals, including clinics on 3,000 feet of artificial turf. What’s also in the works are pickleball courts, ping pong tables and a putting course that can be utilized for tournaments.
“Historically, it was a playground about 100 years ago when St. Patrick’s had a school,” Conroy said. “So it’s kind of coming around again full circle the way things sometimes do. It will be so unique when it’s completed that people will come from all over to see this like they do to eat at Cafe Roka because of the quality and originality of the playground.”
A second fundraiser is planned for Memorial Day weekend.
BVI, which has been hosting the Bisbee 1000 Great Stair Climb since 1990, is also applying for additional funding through the Legacy Foundation, the Arizona Community Foundation and the Freeport-McMoran Foundation.
Conroy has floated the playground concept to dozens of toy manufacturers. The Lego Group donated a 10,000-piece Eiffel Tower project, which will stand five feet high when assembled. An oversized chess board with 16 black-and-white pieces was previously donated to the project.
“Can you picture kids, adults and seniors all working together, building a Lego Eiffel Tower in the playground?” said Conroy. “This is what this whole thing is about — generational connectivity.”
Conroy hopes people who come treasure hunting for funky finds at the fundraiser will find what they're looking for among the unconventional items for sale.
BVI consultant David Brown said the fundraiser will have high-level antiquities and collectibles donated to the nonprofit organization from residents and vendors, including antique cars and record collections.
“These aren’t flea market items,” said Brown. “There's more than 200 one-of-a-kind donations from small to large you really can’t find anywhere else, like a five-foot Obama doll made by a local craftsman. Plus everything is priced below Google-pricing on these very cool and different items .”
The event has drawn statewide interest and has caught the eye of the governor’s office. Conroy said the Arizona Office of Tourism is promoting it on its event calendar.
“It’s a fundraiser, but it’s building an awareness for a playground in Bisbee that includes state participation as well,” said Conroy. “If it generates $10,000 in interest for the project, I’d be happy. At this point, it’s more about informing than about generating income."
She said she hopes the event brings in $2,000.
“Everyone likes coming to Bisbee for a weekend, and with the state input behind this, it will be great seeing how many people across Arizona come to this,” added Conroy. “It’s going to be a really great event.”
For more information, contact Bisbee Vogue at 520-266-0401.
