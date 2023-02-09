BISBEE — If the city is awarded an Environmental Protection Agency grant, it could make Bisbee a center for certain recyclables for the town, the city of Douglas, Cochise County and other county communities.

Public Works Director Matt Gurney explained the grant program is provided through the EPA’s solid waste infrastructure for recycling program (SWIFER), a $275 million program under the Save Our Seas act in 2022 in support of the Building a Better America act.

