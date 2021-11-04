BISBEE — Even though the Bisbee Planning and Zoning Commission was unable to recommend rezoning the old high school on Clawson Avenue as requested by the county, the mayor and city council gave a green light to rezone it from R-1 to CM-2 during the Nov. 2 meeting.
Cochise County wants to sell the 45,000-square-foot, four-level building as soon as the last offices are moved and requested the zoning change to appeal to more buyers, said Christine McLachlan, county planner. R–1 is a single family residential zone, while CM–2 is a commercial mixed use zone.
R–1 is a residential designation which has limited use. Why the building’s zoning code was not changed after the county took it over was a question without an answer, said McLachlan.
The CM–2 zoning would allow a greater use of the 100-year-old building, which could include apartments, condominiums, assisted living quarters as well as artist space, office space and retail shops.
She told the council the county would “begin accepting proposals for the acquisition, renovation and redevelopment before the end of this year.”
The county will ensure the buyer will respects the historic character of the building, she added.
The county’s Community Development department held an open house a few weeks ago to talk with locals about the rezoning and asked what they would like to see happen to the school. About 50 people came to the open house and filled out forms so they could check off things they liked, such as artist quarters and elderly care facilities; and things they disliked, such as bed and breakfast lodging.
Under a CM–2 zoning, affordable housing, retail bakeries, bed and breakfasts, banks, business offices, dog grooming, hair salons, fitness centers, pool halls, arcades, dance, music and art spaces, restaurants and cocktail lounges would be potential uses.
The county recognizes the city’s need for housing, especially affordable housing, which is a need frequently raised, most recently in an open house the staff held to get the views of the Bisbee community.
“CM-2 has the potential to attract a wide range options for development,” said McLachlan. “We carefully chose this designation.”
In order to attract investors and developers, she said the property should be rezoned and commercial mixed use would make the most sense. As it is in the Old Bisbee historic district overlay, she also assured the commissioners there would be no change to the exterior of the school.
“The overlay protects, preserves and enhances the character of the neighborhood,” she said.
The building is close enough to Main Street for residents to walk or bike to the main thoroughfare and could lessen the amount of traffic on the narrow streets, she added.
Bisbee’s new planner, Doug Taylor, said the rezoning would “give the county the best uses for development of the property” and would “allow more opportunities for prospective buyers.”
Councilwomen Joni Giacomino and Anna Cline suggested the county failed to maintain the historic building over the 50 years it has owned it, leading to the problem of finding a buyer with deep enough pockets to bring it up to code.
“I wish they would have done what they should have and not let it go into disrepair,” said Cline.
Giacomino said, “I don’t want big industry and fat cats taking it over.”
Mayor Ken Budge and Councilmembers Lou Pawlik, Frank Davis, Leslie Johns and Mel Sowid saw the benefits and possibilities new tenants could bring to the city and approved the rezoning request.
Giacomino and Cline voted against it.
The commissioners took two votes, but both ended in a tie.
McLachlan said the building was valued at $1.25 million, but it will be appraised again as the market has changed.
ARAP funds put to use
The Fire Department made a request to spend American Rescue Act Plan funds to purchase five portable, state of the art, ADE One Stop defibrillators to be placed in different departments for $8,850, which includes battery and pad replacement as well as a company technician for annual onsite inspections, said interim Fire Chief Jim Richardson. The defibrillators are a necessity in instances of heart attack or stroke.
Staff will be trained in the use of defibrillators like the training they received on fire extinguishers, said City Manager Steve Pauken.
Richardson also received the go-ahead to purchase an LP-15 Cardiac Monitor for the department at a cost of just less than $40,000, which also will be paid for with ARAP funds.
San Jose waste plant
Matthew Gurney, interim public works director, received approval for two projects at the San Jose wastewater treatment plant in the amount of $67,602.
The Jacobs company is contracted to manage the aging facility and project manager Donald Jacobson emphasized the need to have essential upgrades to the system.
One project involves a complete replacement of the water reclamation plant's influent pump station panel and its components critical to maintaining flow through the facility, according to Jacobs. The influent controls have exhausted their useful life and are no longer functioning as intended. A new panel schematic will be provided upon completion.
The second will allow Ripple Industries, a subcontractor of Jacobs, to provide a complete replacement of the water reclamation plant's influent pump station panel.
City attorney praise
City attorney Joseph Estes, with Gust Rosenfeld P.L.C., received a lot of praise during his job evaluation held in public as he requested.
All seven elected officials had only positive comments for his work, his patience, his explanations and his sense of humor.
Budge said, “You are always available. And, I appreciate the fact that you were a councilman and have that experience. You have a calm demeanor. I appreciate all your work, especially on the Hillcrest Apartments.”
Johns said, “You have a knack for making stuff easy to understand, a good way of explaining things. And, I appreciate your sense of humor.”
A new contract between the city and Estes will be approved.