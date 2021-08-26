BISBEE — As always, Bisbee will be a hotspot for Labor Day weekend with a number of events, a little time travel and a free concert, if you come early.
Visitors will be able to see some of Bisbee’s most unique gardens, take a trip down memory lane at the car show and get a bit of rest before pulling out those flapper dresses and cloche hats, wide legged pants and double breasted suits to head out for nighttime music and fun.
The Bisbee Bloomers popular tour of some of Bisbee’s most creative, colorful gardens is back for its 19th annual fundraiser. Last year, the Bloomers cancelled the garden tour due to the pandemic.
The gardening club is hoping this summer’s event will help them in their efforts to keep city park gardens and notable landmarks looking great, said member Kay Lynn Cummins.
Bloomers provides mutt mitts for doggy doo cleanup and tends to city park gardens and other projects. They worked with Old Bisbee Firewise last year to create a demonstration garden in front of the Bisbee Unified School District building in the San Jose District to promote drought resistant, fire resistant and heat tolerant plants which grow well in the mile high city.
The tour will showcase nine gardens— four in Old Bisbee, four in the Warren District and the one in the San Jose District. With the refreshing rains Bisbee received during this year’s monsoon, the gardens are lush, green and bursting with color, Cummins said.
One of them is on Spring Canyon Road “on the edge of completely wild Bureau of Land Management land. A small cottage is surrounded by a planted garden for deer, javelinas, the occasional cottontail and once, memorably, a group of wild turkeys. In front of the main house a carefully tended lawn is surrounded by lush flower beds, while at the rear lies the smallest, neatest, fenced-in vegetable garden imaginable,” she stated.
A second garden to visit up there has “palm trees and an old pear tree in the middle of a graveled, self-seeded wildflower meadow. Three fish and several water lilies live in the courtyard fountain, at one side of the house is a semi-formal garden of native plants which bloom pretty much year round, and, there is a young desert landscape in back.”
The San Jose garden features “the importance and beauty of municipal green space and the wisdom of choosing fire and drought resistant plants near structures. The garden’s partners hope to inspire and encourage intentional gardening,” added Cummins.
Thanks to a green thumb and an overabundance of plants, the owner of one garden will hold a sale prior to the tour beginning at 8 a.m. The property has two kopi ponds, manicured shrubs , trimmed hedges and hundreds of container succulents.
While on the garden tour in Warren, check out the 12th annual fundraiser of the Boys and Girls Club of Bisbee’s “Cars and Bikes on Arizona Street” on Saturday, Sept. 4, beginning at 10 a.m. with an awards ceremony schedule for 2 p.m. People interested in entering their cars or motorcycles should be there at 8 a.m. to register.
The registration form must be filled out in advance and emailed to Annette Flores at: aflores@bgcbisbee.org. One can pay the $30 entry fee on the website at: https://www.bgcbisbee.org/eventshttps://www.bgcbisbee.org/events. The fee is $40 the day of the event.
Friday through Monday, stores, bars and restaurants will help celebrate “The Gats–B” in 1920s roaring fashions of the day. Dress up, dance, sparkle, sing, laugh and prepare to cheer your tassels off in Bisbee GATS–B style. Flapper fashions can be bought at some of the retail stores in Old Bisbee. Live entertainment will be available at many of the Old Bisbee bars.
Visit http://www.bisbeegatsb.com for information regarding live music performances, burlesques shows and other events going on in Bisbee over this Labor Day Weekend.
Check out The Senators on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. as two band members offer up songs from their new album “Wild Wide Open” at the Courtyard in Old Bisbee.
Song writer and guitarist Jesse Teer explained, “It all started with a taco party. I met Quinn (Skully) playing a show up at The Orpheum in Flagstaff. His band at the time was opening the evening, and after soundcheck he invited us back to his place for tacos prior to the show. I think that was one of the more fun bills we’ve played. Fast forward, and Quinn is a multi-instrumentalist and one of Senators core players, and we try to play venues in close proximity to good taco shops.”
The Senators have been around since 2012, and now after 10 years in the business he thinks he has matured as a writer and plays the music “that finally feels honest and sincere.”
“I’m always fascinated by other songwriters’ processes. For Senators, I typically demo a song with acoustic guitar and a simple vocal. Usually, a song comes out of thin air and I’m scrambling to get it down. Lately we’ve been writing and tracking simultaneously in studio, which has been a neat and a more collaborative process,” he added.
The senators have two full-length albums to date and a few more in the works. Recently, the band went to the Catskills in upstate New York to work with Simone Felice, a producer and writer.
“We learned a ton through the process and came away with a beautiful record, ‘Wild Wide Open.’ We’re excited to finally get to tour on this record and share it with a real audience, as it was released at the beginning of the pandemic, Teers said.