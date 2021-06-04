BISBEE — It was almost as if COVID–19 had not made the 2020–21 school year as difficult as possible as 41 gowned Bisbee High School seniors took their seats for their graduation amidst the cheers and applause of a few hundred family and friends shouting congratulations.
Dozens of balloons bounced and swayed in the gentle breeze which carried the light scent of dozens and dozens of roses as the cool of evening descended in the Warren Ball Park Thursday.
BHS principal Darin Giltner addressed the seniors, “I am incredibly proud of each and every one of you for the way you have faced the challenges of a senior year like no other. The ability to face setbacks, process them, find a solution and ultimately a way forward may not be a required state standard, but it is certainly a lesson we all had reiterated to us daily during the up and downs of remote and hybrid learning. Class of 2021, you have each had to live up to the definition of resilience and perseverance like no other pride of Pumas that has prowled our campus.”
Valedictorian Demaris Morales told her classmates, “ No matter where you go in life, remember to give it your best. Some of us started from Head Start and along the way we made friendships and memories. At the end we all became one big family.
“I never went to a football game, basketball game or to prom. I always thought there was going to be a next time, but there wasn’t. So, never take a moment for granted.”
Salutatorian Shanyce Aly Parra offered, “Let’s thank ourselves, we did it. All the studying, all the tests, all the reports, all the getting up for school for 13 to 14 years, a long time, right? But we made it to our graduation ceremony. Congratulations to all of you. May your new chapter in life be a successful one and bring you happiness.
“I’m ending with our Principal Darin Giltner’s quote that he lives by: 'How you do anything is how you do everything, so always do your best.' So, let's do our best in celebrating tonight, celebrating one another, and embracing whatever our future may hold!”
Jennifer Toscano, class president, put it well: “We have struggled and fought hard to earn this opportunity to be seated here this evening. This goes to show that we, the BHS class of 2021, are strong, fearless and enduring. We are a group of deliberate, ambitious and compassionate individuals that will do great things and make a positive impact with all we encounter.”
With the toss of the imaginatively designed caps, they roared and laughed and cried, grateful for the achieving one of life’s successes against all odds.
As Parra said, “I think we would all agree that the past year has been different, that is for sure. This is what COVID has given our class: C for courage, O for overcoming, V for victory, I for inspiration and D for devotion. COVID did not define us, because we are here tonight moving forward.”