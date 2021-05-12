BISBEE — Bisbee High School classrooms will be cooler and the air cleaner thanks to 40 new air conditioners and ionizers which will be installed over the summer after the school board unanimously approved the $625,085 project.
School superintendent Tom Woody told board members Carol Loy, Ann Littrell, Erin Rhodes, Chris Vertrees and Brian Ott during the Tuesday meeting that Pueblo Mechanical and Controls will remove the existing air conditioning units and replace them with three ton to 7.5 ton units with GPS plasma needlepoint ionizations devices. The new units will improve the air quality removing bacteria and viruses along with mold, dust and allergens. Federal grant funds will be used for the project.
Woody pointed out the high school has the oldest air conditioning units.
Though cases of COVID–19 are on the decline in the county, two high school students tested positive for the virus, reported Woody. The students did not come into contact with other students.
“The rate of transmission is low in the county and we continue to see a drop in the number of cases,” he noted. “Cochise County is optimistic we will reach herd immunity, though it is not guaranteed.”
All Bisbee schools are maintaining the mask requirement and social distancing through the end of the school year and during summer school, he added.
Embry Health Service is still testing people at no cost at BHS and Woody said they were discussing providing vaccinations to the schools when the company can obtain the vaccine.
Woody hopes most of the faculty and staff will be fully vaccinated by the start of the new school year.
Two former teachers will be returning for the next school year which starts July 28. David Fleming will be back teaching mathematics at Lowell Junior High School. Fiona Austin will return to Greenway Elementary School after coming back from Germany where her husband was stationed.
Bisbee resident Blaise Cross, who has 16 years of experience, will be teaching mathematics at the high school.
Teachers who teach summer school will make $50 an hour and paraprofessionals will make $20 an hour for the 16 hours of class from Tuesday, June 7, through Thursday, July 1.
Woody said there may be students in summer school who will be able to advance to another grade if they pass.
Lindsey Vertrees, principal at Greenway Elementary School, announced, “We found out on April 14 that Greenway has been awarded as a National Showcase School for the third year in a row in the Capturing Kids Hearts (CKH) program. Teachers and students were excited to hear this especially after finding creative ways to implement CKH components while teaching remotely.”
Lowell Junior High was also named a CKH Showcase School, said principal Laura Miller.
Bisbee High School Graduation will be held Thursday, June 3 at 7 p.m. at the Warren Ballpark. Principal Darin Giltner stated in his report there will limited seating as each graduate will have two seats on the field for their parents and between 8 to 10 additional tickets for the bleachers where families can pod together and be physically distanced in the bleachers.
“This will keep attendance under 600 people with personnel included in that total,” he stated. “As of right now there are 50 seniors, but there are at least a half dozen needing to work to the very end to have a chance to cross the stage that evening.”
As the state legislature moves forward on bills on education, there are two bills which could have a negative impact on BUSD.
Woody reported, “SB 1532 as amended, the bill would prohibit teachers from discussing controversial public policy or social issues that aren't essential to course learning objectives, would also prohibit teachers from assigning projects that involve engaging in lobbying or public policy advocacy and would allow the Attorney General to charge teachers in violation of this bill and fine them up to $5,000.”
HB 2427, an open enrollment change, is also awaiting a vote in the state, he said. It says schools may not ask parents for information needed for pupil registration until after the enrollment is approved.