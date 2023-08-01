BISBEE — The new principal at Bisbee High School is ready for the school year with a plan to support students in their education through a tuned-in approach to their feelings and needs.
Jon Watts, formerly with the St. David Unified School District, applied for the open position of director of instruction three and a half years ago. Although the administration did not give him the position and went with an internal promotion, Superintendent Tom Woody did not forget him.
“This past spring Mr. Woody sent me an email and I was flattered because after three and a half years, he reached out to me and asked if I would like to be the high school principal,” said Watts. “I’ve been an administrator anywhere from being a teacher to interim superintendent at St. David.”
At St. David, he fulfilled whatever role was needed in the district from substitute bus driver to Spanish teacher to coaching to athletic director. He even taught some music as the Title IX director.
“It’s easier to say what I didn’t do,” he said. “I just did what needed to be done.”
His favorite sport, and one of his passions, is basketball.
“I wanted to be a basketball coach extraordinaire,” he remarked. He did coach some teams over the years, including the St. David junior varsity girls’ basketball team, and had some success.
“As I’ve gotten older, it’s still a passion, but not a priority. I just want to be helpful. I may be too helpful and need to be reined in sometimes,” he said with a smile.
He looked at positions at Elfrida Elementary School and Valley Union High School as well as Naco Elementary School. But BHS is where he chose to be.
“That seemed to be the best fit for me now," he said. "This gives me the opportunity to grow and branch out, do new things. It gets to the point when it’s very comfortable. There’s nothing wrong with that, but I was looking for something new.”
He said leaving St. David was hard in a way, but he is still a part of the community.
“It was just an opportunity to grow, to branch out and do new things,” he said.
One takeaway in his new district that was evident to him right off the bat was the passion around the former mining town’s history. He has yet to go on the Queen Mine Tour, but his son went on a prom date to the famous mine that produced copper and precious metals for nearly a century.
He has been in teaching since 1998 and started out in Colorado after graduating from Adams State University with a bachelor’s degree. He went on to earn his master’s there as well.
When he was figuring out his direction in life, he wanted to choose a career that would not interfere with his family life.
“I love working with kids, working with people and I still could see and be with my family and watch my kids grow up," Watts said. "That family aspect is very important to me. And, that’s why I chose teaching.”
He likes being with his wife, Susan, who still teaches at St. David; his two grown sons, Kaleb and Kaden; and daughter Meghan, who teaches K-2 special education at St. David. Kaden developed type 1 diabetes while on a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission and had to return home. Now he is ready to go back out for a mission in Austin, Texas.
As an LDS member, Watts' missions took him to Ecuador, Utah, Minnesota and North Dakota.
Ecuador gave him a new experience with the Spanish he learned and taught in school.
It will definitely help with his new students as he and the faculty seek to instill an atmosphere of caring and kindness.
His new watch words are “Be Confident. Be Kind. And Be Bisbee."
Watts emphasized, “I want them to do the right thing and be good human beings. Make it cool to care. Life throws a bunch of curves at these kids. We can’t understand everything they’re going through.
"They’re teenagers. And I don’t care how structured or how supposedly perfect your home life was, teenagers push boundaries. You can’t let the lows get you too low or the highs get you too high. I don’t have a magic formula, but we can be the school that will improve.
“I want them to feel welcomed and know they will be heard. I’m a servant as well as a leader. I’ve found it’s important to be a good listener.”
It is not just the 330 or so students at BHS this year he wants to help, it is also the teachers.
“I want to help the teachers teach and do their very best,” Watts said. “The principal’s role is to teach the teachers.”
He is optimistic about moving student grades upward in reading and the “four-letter word,” math. BHS has systems in place to help students boost those subjects, which could use improvement. Low scores in the subjects are common across the state and the country, Watts says.
“We’re going to be working on keeping kids interested," he says. "It’s an interesting dilemma because the world is at your fingertips with the technology of phones and things like that. I think having accountability and consistency with expectations is necessary.
"You can’t take away someone’s freedom to choose. Everybody has the ability to make choices, but you can frame the consequences in ways that can help them improve and show them that you care.
“The school is not all doom and gloom because why would people stay somewhere if it was as bad as people perceive. Kids don’t read because they can have things read to them. Reading’s a learned habit. But, I think we’ll see more success through the school year. We’re going to be celebrating the good. That’ll help on the bottom end.”
Watts said he appreciates the math teachers who were not tempted by higher paying jobs in industry.
“It’s a dilemma,” he said. “I appreciate those who go on to teach math. Our math teachers are doing a wonderful job.”
He pointed out that to maintain the interest of the students, a teacher has to know how to present the subjects to the students.
“It’s all in the presentation. Maybe it’s not presented as effectively as it could be. But, there are amazing teachers.”
Even so, education is all in the hands of the students, he said.
“Knowledge is freedom and power. What you put into it is what you get out of it."
Watts wrote in a letter to his students, “I hope as you study diligently, you will strive to do your very best. I know our faculty and staff are committed to helping you, as students, to achieve academic success. We are going to have an amazing year.”