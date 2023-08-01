Bisbee high's new principal to instill kindness, caring as teaching tools

Bisbee High's new principal, Jon Watts, formerly the Title IX director at St. David Unified School District, seeks to establish an atmosphere of confidence and kindness among the student body. 

 Shar Porier herald/review

BISBEE — The new principal at Bisbee High School is ready for the school year with a plan to support students in their education through a tuned-in approach to their feelings and needs.

Jon Watts, formerly with the St. David Unified School District, applied for the open position of director of instruction three and a half years ago. Although the administration did not give him the position and went with an internal promotion, Superintendent Tom Woody did not forget him.

