BISBEE — Bidding on the former Hillcrest Apartments is underway as the city seeks interested investors and developers who could turn the complex into an affordable housing complex to serve the community.
Bidding on the 2.32 acre property zoned R3, which allows multifamily uses, starts at $600,000 with a bid deadline of 2 p.m. on Feb. 1.
The Hillcrest is now a non–operational multifamily apartment complex, but was originally constructed as a hospital facility in 1915. Though it, nor none of the buildings in the Warren District, are on the state historical registry list, the State Historic Preservation Office is willing to add it.
The city acquired the Hillcrest through a county auction as the former owners failed to pay property taxes. They also failed to pay a city sewer bill of more than $50,000.
The acquisition became part of Bisbee’s affordable housing project, which has turned two derelict houses, also acquired through county auction, into renovated homes which both sold under the city’s workforce affordable housing project that targets working teachers, hospital staff and first responders. The mayor and city council see the Hillcrest as another part of this home recovery project.
The city noted, “Bidders should determine the most realistic and feasible use for the property, while recognizing the use of the site is to address the city’s affordable housing needs. Affordable housing targets households earning 80% of area median income or below. Any city subsidy, including any reduction in the price of the subject property, will be dependent on the financial feasibility for the bid to provide long term affordable housing.”
Bidders need to provide experience regarding development of affordable housing projects of comparable size, scale and complexity.
The notification points out the Hillcrest is within a designated Opportunity Zone, which is designed to incentivize developers and other private enterprises to invest in such areas, with tax benefits being the tradeoff for such investments. Opportunity Zone investments can be packaged with low-income housing tax credits and other sources.
With the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act earlier this year, “an additional $5 billion is going into the HOME program specifically for the purpose of converting existing, un-utilized structures such as hotels into housing for either homeless persons” and low-income housing.
According to the city, there is excellent potential to use ARPA HOME funds to supplement other funding sources in building a successful development plan. According to a summary of the ARPA issued by the Arizona Legislature earlier this year, there is to be $100 million available through Sept. 30, 2025, aimed specifically for “tenant-based rental assistance, affordable housing development, supportive services and non-congregate shelter units, with individuals qualifying based on homelessness/domestic violence victims and veterans.”
The city noted, “Additional infrastructure bills are currently making their way through Congress and housing needs have been identified as high priority for such plans, though we don’t know yet what these infrastructure packages will look like. This makes securing funds for predevelopment costs all the more important. Finally, we have been informed that there are many millions of unspent Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds still in circulation, which could potentially be allocated for a project such as this. The COVID–related requirements of the CARES Act could be an obstacle, but nevertheless we should stay aware of the potentials in this regard.”
Other funding sources are the Housing and Urban Development’s Rural Capacity Building which funds technical assistance and predevelopment costs that are generally secured by large, multi–state nonprofits such as the Rural Community Assistance Corporation, a nonprofit organization that provides training, technical and financial resources and advocacy for rural communities. Nonprofits and local governments can apply for such funds which channels money to rural communities.
The Hillcrest is also in an Opportunity Zone which include distressed neighborhoods and is designed to incentivize developers and other private enterprises to invest in such areas with tax benefits being the tradeoff for such investments. Opportunity Zone investments can be packaged with Low Income Housing Tax Credits and other sources.
Successful development plans are often funded through a “basket of different funding sources, “ which include a combination of public and private investments from various sources. This can make up for money not covered through other sources.
The funding sources will to some extent determine the housing profile of the finished project. The LIHTC, for instance, carries strict low–income requirements over time, but can leave some room for a variety of housing options.
One idea is to offer a mixture of Section 8 housing and Section 8 “look-alike” housing which mirrors Section 8 requirements without being formally part of the program. This leaves a portion of the units available to renters at market rate. Reserving some units for veterans, victims of domestic violence and other housing–insecure populations could open up the ARPA HOME funds as described above.
Some of these programs, like HOME and LIHTC, are awarded through competitive funding rounds, and as such, it is worth considering other uses besides strictly residential which might help fetch a higher score on applications.
“For instance, including energy efficiency enhancements as part of the design plans could make an application more competitive. Including a retail piece could as well for the office building on the property could potentially be developed as a grocery store, which the Warren area currently lacks,” notes the city. “Some community stakeholders may advocate designating some of the space for artists in residence, or apartments for traveling medical professionals in residency at the Copper Queen Community Hospital, and devoting some units for such persons could unlock additional sources of funds targeted to these groups.”
Potential partners include U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, the Arizona Department of Housing, the State Housing Trust Fund, large Rural Capacity Building (RCB) eligible non-profits such as the Cochise County Housing Authority and private developers.
“For developers requiring an onsite affordable housing management partner there is an experienced affordable housing management provider based in Bisbee, through Cochise Housing Connections. One solid partner Bisbee can count on is Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization (SEAGO). SEAGO serves local governments and communities in Cochise, Graham, Greenlee and Santa Cruz Counties. As a ‘pass through’ channeling federal dollars into rural southeast Arizona for community and economic development, transportation and elder-care programs, SEAGO acts as a staff liaison with various state and federal agencies on a regular basis. SEAGO’s staff has prior experience putting partnerships together for LIHTC and HOME projects in Sierra Vista and Wilcox,” according to the city.
For information view the prospectus or contact Doug Taylor, city of Bisbee Planner, 520-335–5693 or by emailing dtaylor@bisbeeaz.gov.