BISBEE — Every four years, the city has the opportunity to go to the voters and ask to increase the state set alternative expenditure limit, also known as the Home Rule Option, which will cover the next four years.
Home Rule allows a city or town to adopt its own budget limits based on local needs, service levels and available resources. A “Yes” vote on Home Rule would allow Bisbee to continue to set its own spending limits locally via the budget adoption process. A "No” vote would limit expenditures to the state-imposed formula limit, resulting in a reduction in city services for the 2023-24 fiscal year and the three years after.
In Tuesday’s special meeting, Mayor Ken Budge and City Council members Mel Sowid, Joni Giacomino, Frank Davis, Anna Cline and Juanetta Hill held the second public hearing as required and approved putting the measure on the Nov. 8 ballot.
City Manager Steve Pauken noted the legislature set the limit for the city at $1.6 million in 1980, which is far from the actual money needed to fund city operations. Most of Bisbee’s departments have budgets well above that figure, and last year’s general fund was approved at just more than $8.2 million. Approval of the ballot measure is in the best interests of the residents as the city cannot provide all the services within the state-set limit on how much money the city can spend.
With approval of the Home Rule Option, the city will be able to meet the budgetary needs including General Government, Economic Development, Culture and Recreation, Public Safety, Public Works and Capital Projects.
Estimated budget needs for expenditures in the 2023-24 fiscal year are $20,484,140. In 2024-25 the estimate is $20,680,368. In 2025-26 it is $21,173,627 and in 2026-27 it is $21,929,218.
The dollar figures are estimates only and are based upon information available at the time of preparation of this analysis, Pauken said. If the ballot measure is not approved, the state-imposed expenditure limitation will apply and many services like the library, the pool, the Bisbee Bus and others will cease operations. The Bisbee Fire Department alone costs more than $2 million a year, Pauken said.
“In order for the city to operate, registered voters have to approve the new limit for the next four years, just as they have done in the past,” said Pauken. “The current estimate is that in the absence of the approval of this alternative expenditure limitation, the city’s total budget for all expenses, from all sources of revenue, would be limited to approximately one quarter of the present budget. There would be very little capacity for any expenditure other than the repayment of existing debt and the existing public safety pension obligations.”
Budge said not passing the Home Rule Option would mean projects such as the new city hall would be at risk.
Nolan B. Gouget, who pointed out he won a $75,000 lawsuit last year against the city for improper conduct of police officers, compared the city to a teenager who keeps asking for more money on a credit card. He did not agree with the ballot measure.
He was only member of the community who spoke during the public hearing.
For information on the ballot measure, visit the city website at: https://www.bisbeeaz.gov/agendacenter