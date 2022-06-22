BISBEE — To be prepared in case a patron complains about the titles the Copper Queen Library and the San Jose annex carry, there is now a policy in place to deal with it, thanks to the approval of the mayor and City Council during the June 21 meeting.
Library manager Jason Macoviak explained the Library Advisory Board updated the library's collection development policy to include a section describing controversial materials and another section outlining a reconsideration process that would be used in case of a patron's complaint. It includes the American Library Association's Library Bill of Rights, which expresses the rights of library users to intellectual freedom.
“The Collection Development Policy outlines the philosophies that create and shape the CQL’s unique collection, the practices that maintain it over time and the guidelines that help the collection respond to community needs. The policy ensures that over time, the CQL’s collection will remain on course, reflecting the needs of Bisbee's community, while creating unique experiences of meaning and inspiration for the individual customer,” states the policy.
It goes on to say the CQL “upholds the right of individuals to access information, even though the content may be controversial, unorthodox or unacceptable to others.”
Materials and information presenting all points of view on current and historical issues should be provided and not be removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval. Libraries should challenge censorship in the fulfillment of their responsibility to provide information and enlightenment.
A complaining patron is encouraged to speak with Macoviak and discuss the problem, he said. Or they can fill out a form Request for Reconsideration of Library Materials and return it to the library. Once a formal complaint is made, the advisory board will consider it.
If the person does not agree with the decision made by the board, the matter can be appealed to the council.
Mayor Ken Budge and Councilmembers Leslie Johns, Anna Cline, Mel Sowid and Juanetta Hill approved the updated policy.
Property tax rate set
The property tax rate staff recommended and approved unanimously by the mayor and Council will be 2% higher than last year and was set at $3.0613 per $100 of assessed value.
Keri Bagley, financial director, said it would cost taxpayers $6 more on a home valued at $100,000.
The new tax rate will raise an additional $23,983 in revenue for the General Fund to help offset rising expenses.
Sowid questioned the need for the increase and noted higher valuations would provide more money.
Bagley told him the city raises the tax rate every year to meet expenses for the necessary services city residents rely on for police, fire and other essential governmental services.
PSPRS update
With the approval of the bond sale for $21 million to pay off most of the city’s $24 million unfunded liability to the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System, the city still has to notify the state of its plan to pay the remainder.
Bagley said the remainder would be paid off in just a few years, but Pauken said his plan was to end the liability in a year, if possible. He and Bagley estimate the city will end up with a $300,000 surplus at the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year which could be used to make another payment to PSPRS.
Camp Naco project update
The plan to restore the hospital building of the former Camp Naco, an historical site, will begin with repairs to the joists and rafters to stabilize the adobe structure.
Public Works Director Matt Gurney explained a 30-foot section of the roof was failing and if it continues, it could adversely impact the building. He put the project out for bids and received one from Means Building LLC for $10,400, which the mayor and Council approved.
The firm is currently working on the historic Schieffelin building in Tombstone and has a reputation for its work on such adobe sites, said Gurney.
Camp Naco was recognized by the federal government as one of the 11 most endangered historic places in the U.S. National Trust in tribute to the Buffalo Soldiers, a name given to the African Americans who served in segregated companies to protect U.S. interests.
U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick worked to secure $1.2 million to support the work to save a few of the 1919 buildings still standing.
San Jose wastewater system
As the wastewater plant ages, numerous problems can arise and now one of those problems is the vault under the belt press that squeezes out the water from the solids.
Gurney said the vault has never been inspected since it was installed in 2006.
Arizona Pump Resources LLC was the firm awarded the bid of $36,917 to inform the city of any problems that may exist with the vault.