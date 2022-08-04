Purchase Access

BISBEE — Bisbee’s new city hall may go solar if a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant is awarded to the city.

Mayor Ken Budge and City Council members Leslie Johns, Mel Sowid, Anna Cline, Frank Davis and Juanetta Hill agreed during Tuesday's meeting the city should go after the $510,000 grant, as suggested by city hall architect Al Hopper.

