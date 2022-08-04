BISBEE — Bisbee’s new city hall may go solar if a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant is awarded to the city.
Mayor Ken Budge and City Council members Leslie Johns, Mel Sowid, Anna Cline, Frank Davis and Juanetta Hill agreed during Tuesday's meeting the city should go after the $510,000 grant, as suggested by city hall architect Al Hopper.
According to City Manager Steve Pauken, the USDA could provide 50% of the cost. The city would be responsible for the other half. The USDA has agreed the city can match the amount through the construction of the building.
“There is no cash match involved,” he said.
The solar project will provide energy to run city hall, and through the use of batteries will be able to store excess electricity rather than sell it back to the power company, he said. The solar panels will be installed on the roof of covered parking behind the building.
Budge stated the city is looking to install solar on the Senior Center roof as well.
Public Works has had problems with the two new dump trucks, including a failed drive shaft after just 810 hours, said Pauken in his report. He voiced concerns about Balar Equipment’s ability to service the trucks.
“We met with the vendor and went over the deficiencies,” said Pauken. “We’re done screwing around with them. We lost several months of service while the trucks sat in a shop somewhere.”