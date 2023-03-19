BISBEE — If you watched the Oscars on March 12 and admired the stage setting, you are one of the many fans of Michael Page’s artistic talent when it comes to stagecraft and his wow factor.

Page, a Bisbee native and owner of Trike Communications LLC, is no stranger to producing knocked-out-of-the-ballpark stage designs. He has been called on to produce a number of projects besides the 2023 Oscars across the county and even in Mexico for many years.

