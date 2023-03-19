BISBEE — If you watched the Oscars on March 12 and admired the stage setting, you are one of the many fans of Michael Page’s artistic talent when it comes to stagecraft and his wow factor.
Page, a Bisbee native and owner of Trike Communications LLC, is no stranger to producing knocked-out-of-the-ballpark stage designs. He has been called on to produce a number of projects besides the 2023 Oscars across the county and even in Mexico for many years.
When he got the call to do the Oscars, he was asked to return to the classic style of design of ceremonies from years past. As it turned out, one of the suggestions to point him toward the style they wanted was actually the first Art Deco set design he did some years ago for the Oscars.
“It was an honor to get called back for another design project,” he said. “When I get called back to do another job, I know I did a good job. They don’t tell you if you did a good job or not. They just don’t call you again.
Over the past few years, the Oscars have tried to attract a younger crowd, but viewership has declined, so the organizers wanted to bring back the allure of the awards ceremony.
As usually happens, Page had just six weeks to come up with the visuals for the project. Sometimes he is given just two or three weeks to pull off his magic.
Page often gathers his design ideas from existing architecture like Art Deco, the 1920s rage that changed the look of buildings across the U.S. Bisbee has few examples of Art Deco and the Cochise County courthouse became the inspiration and foundation for his Oscars’ design. He took numerous photographs of the exterior and interior to produce the elegant blend for the Oscars’ stage.
“They wanted to go back to the glamor and wanted to class it up a bit to build viewership back up,” he said. “Get back to the old days. The project went very well.”
Working with Mark Allen of Allucinari Inc., creator of cinematic presentations, and Raj Capoor, producer, director and visual artist for his production company, they succeeded in creating the elegant setting for the Oscar winners.
Page, whose signature style is Art Deco with a bit of steam punk tossed in the mix, has worked with many top artists and became known for his innovative styles and ability to work well with others on stage and on album cover designs for performers such as Quincy Jones, Rod Stewart, Elton John, Travis Tritt, Luke Combs, Cyndi Lauper, Jason Aldean, Kelly Clarkson, Aretha Franklin, Elton John, Backstreet Boys and Shania Twain, to mention just a few.
He also did set design for "The Voice," "Real Country," "ABC’s Greatest Hits" and the Academy of Country Music Awards the Grammy Awards. Other clients include The Beatles, Walt Disney, Warner Records, Virgin Airlines, Universal, the Grammy Foundation, Fender and the EMI Foundation as well as numerous other indy and major record labels. Corporate and nonprofit groups such as Olympic Truce Foundation, United Nations Human Rights Junior Achievement of America, Film Aid International and the City of Hope round out the client list.
His noteworthy projects include: The Award winning 40th Grammy logo, 60th Disney logo, Olympic Truce logo, award–winning Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame merchandise logo, BPR logo, Quincy Jones 85th Celebration, The Beatles 50th Anniversary Grammy salute, United Nations Water Now Campaign and production design for the Emmy Award–winning PBS Special “Benise, Nights of Fire.”
He was the production designer for The American Thunder Wounded Vet Project featuring Stevie Nicks, John Fogarty and Jeff Bridges and the Honda Civic Tour featuring the group OneRepublic.
Bisbee design
Now he adds a new restaurant and bar design to his list of accomplishments. Page is working with Matt Brown, owner of Tombstone Brewing Company, on the design for his new brew house and restaurant in Sierra Vista in the west end on Garden Avenue on the site where Daisy Mae’s Steakhouse used to be.
The bar is his favorite design. It is a U–shaped and will be topped with red oak from San Francisco. The lower part of the bar will be covered in copper and under-the-counter lighting will add to the appeal.
Over the bar is a semi–floating steel structure upon which will be mounted Daisy Mae’s old buffalo head, which ties into the overall flavor they are going for of the Old West and the famed Buffalo Soldiers. Brown kept all the old prints from the former steakhouse, which will grace the walls once again.
Murals are in the future and Page wants to bring his graphic production expertise to add to the ambiance and the appeal of the Old West.
The building is huge and has a new state of the art kitchen to offer great food to go with the brewery’s many types of craft beers.
Page noted with the close proximity of Fort Huachuca, almost within walking distance or an easy Uber ride back and forth to the barracks, he expects the new Sierra Vista Tombstone Brewing Company location to become a favorite hangout.
Bisbee Royale coming along slowly
Two years ago, Page and his longtime friend and partner, Michael Stefaun, a well–respected building contractor in California, began work on the Bisbee Royale, which will become the place to be for special events, concerts and a restaurant that will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Stefaun bought the old building from The Bisbee Radio Project WKRB and he and Page worked together on the interior design.
“I’m proud of what he’s done,” said Page.
The restaurant portion should be open by the end of April, but the theater side will take longer due to the extensive Art Deco renovations that turn blah straight corners into rounded gracefulness, Page said.
Renovations are taking longer than expected, but one has to make money to spend money. So, Stefaun continues his contractor work and returns to work on the Bisbee Royale project when his schedule is clear.
Page anticipates the Royale opening some time next year.