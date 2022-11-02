110817_mariachi9.jpg (copy)

Jasiel Ortiz, then 3, performed at the 2017 Bisbee Mariachi Festival.

 herald/review file

BISBEE — Historic Warren Ballpark will again be the gathering place for lovers of mariachi, a Mexican/Spanish folk music genre dating back hundreds of years, on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The all–day event is sponsored by the Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless and showcases six talented Folkloric dance and Mariachi musical troupes from south of the border and the Southwest. Music lovers will be entertained by Mariachi Aztlan de Pueblo High School, Las Azaleas, Compamia de Danza Folkloric Arizona, Mariachi Sonido de Mexico, Mariachi Pueblo Viejo and Mariachi Nuevo Azteca de Tucson.

