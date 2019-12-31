BISBEE — A 108-year-old apartment building, uninhabitable since the owner failed to pay mounting garbage and sewer bills, could eventually become the property of the City of Bisbee, officials said earlier this week.
As of Nov. 30, owner Jose Olivar owes the City of Bisbee over $87,000 in garbage and sewer fees for the Hillcrest Apartments in the Warren district of the city. On Dec. 16, with nine tenants left in the hilltop structure at 1 Hillcrest Drive., the city shut off the water and sewer.
Two days later and with no response from Olivar, the city sent a notice of violation on Dec. 18 and the residents — many of them low-income — were forced to find housing elsewhere.
“The building is uninhabitable,” said Bisbee Public Works Director Jesus Haro.
Two more notices of violation were sent to Olivar — who lives in Colton, California — on Dec. 31, Haro said. The property owner has 20 days to respond.
If Olivar doesn’t respond or appeal the violations, the city would then file an eminent domain complaint, the city’s eminent domain flow chart shows.
The next step would involve a survey and a legal description of the property. Finally, the city would provide a written offer of just compensation to the property owner. The offer must be supported by one or more appraisals.
City Manager Theresa Coleman said the city’s attorney is currently working on the condemnation process for the property.
“We could pursue the possibility of eminent domain,” Coleman said.
Frustrated with the situation at the Hillcrest Apartments, Bisbee Mayor David Smith said, “the ball is in his court,” when asked about Olivar.
Smith also mentioned that Olivar sits on the Utility Commission for the City of Colton. A list of the city’s commissions and board members shows that Olivar’s term on that commission expires in December 2020.
Olivar has not responded to multiple attempts to contact him by the Herald/Review.