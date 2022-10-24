BISBEE — In an effort to make the public understand the importance of the continuation of the 1% sales tax to fund city streets and infrastructure and build a reserve fund to help offset the variables of the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System’s (PSPRS), Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge spoke with members of the public Oct. 19 at the Bisbee senior Center.
“This just extends what we already have in place,” he said. “We went to the voters for the 1% streets and infrastructure sales tax for the past eight years. I hope the people see we treated it as such.”
Much has been done over the past eight years to improve the roads, sidewalks, retaining walls and drainage ways throughout the city, he explained. The Naco Street, Main Street and Tombstone Canyon pavement project ran through the center of Old Bisbee and improved the look of the entryways to the historic district. Bisbee Road improvements from State Route 80 to Arizona Street a few years ago helped the main drag in Warren. Temby Road and its retaining wall in Old Bisbee have been repaired as well.
Now, the city is looking at a $1 million project to seal and restripe Naco Highway, he added. The federal government does not help maintain the road that goes to the Naco Port of Entry.
The city formed a Streets and Infrastructure Committee years ago and the members evaluated the roadways, alleys and all the city infrastructure and ranked the need for repairs. This gave Public Works the road map to correct the deficiencies, he continued.
Hampering the city’s cash flow is the slowdown for money from the state’s Highway User Revenue Fund (HURF) which the city can only use exclusively for roads and infrastructure. The 2020 Census indicated the reduction in population and that has negatively impacted the city’s finances in many ways as well.
And, though the city gets around half a million dollars from HURF to cover 59 miles of streets handled by just four employees at a cost of $300,000, inflation is not helping as the price of asphalt rose to the point the city had to slow down paving, he added. It costs the city $90,000 a year for the streetlights and $40,000 a year for insurance leaving a small amount for actual use on the streets.
“The special tax is why we have been able to do what we do,” he noted.
In addition to maintaining streets and infrastructure, the city council now wants to use a portion of the tax to be put in a special rainy day account to help with any future problems with the PSPRS if the economy should tank again. Budge said the last economic meltdown of 2008 led to the PSPRS fund losing great sums of money and the cities and counties are expected to make up the for the losses from the system to be sure retired public safety personnel receive their benefits.
This year, Budge and the council decided to end the ever growing PSPRS unfunded liability and sold $21.6 million in bonds to cover most of the liability. For a city that has never been rated for bonds, a step that must be accomplished in order to sell the bonds, it took almost a year to receive an A rating. The city will pay $1.6 million for the bond debt over the next 25 years to stop any increase in the unfunded liability.
“I don’t want to live on the edge,” said Budge. “So, for the first two or three years, we want to put some of the money collected through the 1% sales tax in a reserve fund.
“When I became mayor and saw we would be $700,000 in debt, I immediately froze all large purchases. This year, we are ending with $550,000 in the black.”
The 1% sales tax has been crucial in maintaining 100 year old infrastructure and paying off debts, he said. “It’s been good for Bisbee in the long run.”
Those in the meeting were open to speaking with friends and neighbors to get Proposition 421 passed.
Responding to questions about the city’s workforce affordable housing program, Budge said the Arizona Department of Housing is reviewing the program to see if larger cities could do the same to provide homes for local workers. So far, the city and Step Up Bisbee/Naco have renovated five homes which are quickly snapped up thanks to a waiting list of approved buyers.
Budge also pointed out the impact on affordable housing the former Hillcrest Apartments would have on the townsfolk when the proposed Bisbee Lofts, LLC, opens for business and offers 32 to 35 apartments and townhouses sometime in 2024.
The city has 17 acres behind Safeway and he would like to see another affordable housing development there, especially as the new commercial port of entry west of Douglas is expected to grow the southeast portion of Cochise County.
He was also asked about the homeless situation in Bisbee and pointed out it is a problem the city shares with many others across the state and country.
“A big problem is they don’t want to go to shelters,” he said. “I don’t have an answer. We just try to help when we can. I can’t kick them off public property. They can camp anywhere as long as they’re not breaking the law.”
When asked if restrooms and showers could be provided to the homeless encampment behind Safeway, he said the ruin such facilities. A new restroom in Garfield park will be entirely concrete to prevent vandalism.
