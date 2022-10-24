budge & woody 2

Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge and school superintendent Tom Woody collaborated in talking to last week about some ballot propositions which will be voted on in November’s elections.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE — In an effort to make the public understand the importance of the continuation of the 1% sales tax to fund city streets and infrastructure and build a reserve fund to help offset the variables of the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System’s (PSPRS), Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge spoke with members of the public Oct. 19 at the Bisbee senior Center.

“This just extends what we already have in place,” he said. “We went to the voters for the 1% streets and infrastructure sales tax for the past eight years. I hope the people see we treated it as such.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?