BISBEE — There is a new exhibit at the Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum that captures the final days of copper mining with renowned photographer Charles Winters.

It is the first exhibit presented under the new directorship of Annie Graeme Larkin, and she was excited to present his  photography of the insides of the various former Phelps Dodge mining structures. From the giant machines used in mining to an industrial Singer sewing machine used to make powder bags for explosives to desks cluttered with old papers, the resolution of his photography and natural light used makes the colors of the insignificant jump out of the prints.

