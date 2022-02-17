BISBEE — The city council unanimously approved the notice of intent to adopt the ordinance governing accessory dwelling units, which will allow residents to add income while helping the long-term rental situation.
Many Bisbee residents have converted garages for accessory quarters, but the city council wants to open them to long-term rentals and not bed and breakfasts to alleviate the town's rental home shortage.
An ADU is described as a small residential self–contained dwelling unit with a separate kitchen and bathroom, in a detached accessory structure on the same lot. If space in an existing home is being rented, it is limited to 40% of the gross floor area. ADUs are limited to 600 square feet and are permitted in all residential zoning categories.
The ordinance also establishes a minimum rental period of 29 days, eliminating bed and breakfast lodging.
Existing ADUs built or converted prior to Dec. 1, 2021, will be given until July 30 to complete an inspection and start the billing process for city services. After that date, property owners who do not follow through with the prescribed requirements will face a $1,000 fine.
Any building of new ADUs need to have a building permit and must meet all regulations.
City Planner Doug Taylor, said he and City Attorney Joe Estes added the council recommendations from the Feb. 1 council meeting.
“This will support multi–generational households, encourage flexible housing options for seniors, provide supplemental income for homeowners and increase the supply of affordable housing,” said Taylor.
The council also approved a resolution establishing mobile food vending fees, though not unanimously. The application fee is set at $250 with a $30 permit fee for the first year of operation and a $30 renewal fee. A temporary three–day business license for vendors is set at $20 per day.
Taylor said temporary business licenses are for people who come for festivals covering two or three days.
In response to questions from Councilwoman Joni Giacomino, Taylor said the city would be recouping costs of the inspections by the fire department and police monitoring.
Council members Anna Cline, Leslie Johns and Frank Davis voted in favor of the new vendor fees. Giacomino voted nay.
In an effort to make the intersection of Tombstone Canyon, Ledge Avenue and Quality Hill Road safer, Cochise County wants to install stop signs, add no-parking zones and restripe the streets.
Public Works Director Matt Gurney said, “It will help alleviate traffic problems.”
The county owns land almost down to the Iron Man in Old Bisbee. County Director of Engineering and Natural Resources Jackie Watkins said, “There is so much congestion there. It’s a safety issue.”
Councilman Frank Davis said, “I agree, it’s a mess.”
There was some discussion on the loss of parking spaces, but Watkins said the county has leased the St. Patrick Parish’s lower parking lot for court business. Signs denoting no parking will be added and people who ignore them will be ticketed and towed.
Police Chief Albert Echave said officers will ticket any offending vehicles.
“People will see it now as a roadway,” Echave added. “There will be some confusion at first, but people will get used to it.”
The Copper Queen Library on Main Street in Old Bisbee will get a fourth rail added to the balconies to meet a safety requirement. Freeport McMoRan Copper Queen branch awarded a $70,000 grant to the library, which will pay for the project and much more.
A building condition assessment done last year suggested the city add the additional railing so the height the railing meets proper code. Old Bisbee Enterprises, the only bidder that responded, was awarded the job for the railing, which will cost $11,400.
Jason Macoviak, library manager, told the council members there were other building needs such as sealing the concrete floors of the balconies and addressing the cracks in the exterior of the building.
City Manager Steve Pauken said the auction for the former Hillcrest Apartments would be held during the March 1 council meeting.