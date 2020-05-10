BISBEE — In an effort to help provide affordable housing options, Bisbee’s mayor and city council voted unanimously in favor of establishing an ordinance which allows the city manager, with the city attorney, to acquire homes and properties with liens from unpaid sewer and garbage bills.
During the May 5 meeting, Mayor David Smith and Councilmembers Anna Cline, Joan Hansen, Leslie Johns, Bill Higgins, Joni Giacomino and Louis Pawlik agreed to allow staff to move forward on properties in arrears which have the potential for rehabilitation.
One such property is at 121 Fort Huachuca Lane in the San Jose district, and action will be taken to acquire the property.
The council also approved the transfer of property owned by The Dycus Family Trust at 416 N. St. in the Saginaw area which was also in arrears at a cost of $29,192, which includes demolition of the existing structure.
The city plans to build a duplex on the lot with the help of nonprofits and possibly Step Up Bisbee/Naco, a volunteer group which offers free home repairs for people with low incomes, the elderly and those with disabilities.
Public Works director Jesus Haro announced seven bids to demolish the burned-out city hall structure, which included alternate requests to remove the rubble to a city site, to the landfill or to bury it in the basement.
Base bids for demolition ranged from $48,708 to $163,058. Bids to remove the debris to a city site at the Bisbee Airport ranged from $11,686 to $135,000. To take the debris to a third party site ranged from $30,809 to $173,789. To bury the rubble onsite, bids ranged from $26,400 to $98,560.
Only one local company bid on the contract, Diversified Building and Development of Sierra Vista, which submitted the highest bid for demolition at $163,058. The lowest was Marsh Development of Tucson at $48,708.
The rest were located in Gilbert, Tucson, Mesa and Chandler.
When asked, Haro did not know how long the bids would be guaranteed, but would find out and let the council know.
No action was taken on the bids.
Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) recently conducted a field inspection of the wastewater collection system and found the city had complied with two deficiencies — the lack of an operator of record for the wastewater collection system and excessive flows in November due to heavy rainwater infiltration of wastewater lines were found to have holes, Haro said.
The plant reported excessive flows of over 1.7 million gallons per day (mgd), more than the 0.385 mgd allowed, he continued.
In the process of locating problem areas, it was discovered stormwater was collecting from manholes and running into holes in the pipes.
Haro has developed a project to seal off manholes, repair the broken lines and will enter all work completed in a database. ADEQ approved the timeline of the work during an April visit.
Jacobs, which runs the wastewater treatment plant, is not responsible for the collection system of sewer pipes.
The tentative 2020-2021 fiscal budget was also approved by the council. The general fund budget was set at $7.564 million. With grants and enterprise funds the total budget was set at $22.07 million.