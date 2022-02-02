BISBEE — An ordinance to allow property owners to build an accessory dwelling unit in their yards as long as the setbacks and other zoning codes are met was tabled during Tuesday’s meeting of the mayor and the Bisbee City Council.
Though a notice of intent to adopt a new ordinance to establish accessory dwelling units of up to 600 square feet to encourage “flexible housing options for seniors, provide supplemental income for homeowners and increase the supply of affordable housing” was discussed, the council decided to table the matter until questions about sewer and garbage fees and possibility of narrowing the possible rentals to 29 days could be answered. Short term leases are generally 30-day agreements.
Councilwoman Joni Giacomino has a former garage made into a separate dwelling and was concerned abaout paying two sewage bills as the ADU is hooked into the resident address and does not have a separate hookup. Her daughter is living in the small home.
Due to her questions, Mayor Ken Budge and Council members Leslie Johns, Frank Davis, Mel Sowid, Giacomino and Anna Cline agreed to postpone the vote until the answers were provided.
ADUs are defined as a small, residential, self–contained dwelling units with private baths and kitchen facilities. It is not a duplex as it is clearly subordinate in use and appearance to the primary dwelling or detached in an accessory structure.
It may be rented or used by family and guests after the issuance of a Certificate of Occupancy by the city’s building department. They would be allowed in all residential zoning categories, but only one ADU is allowed per lot. Parking will be subject to standards and procedures outlined in the city’s Zoning Code.
The ordinance will also allow up to 40% of an existing single residential home floor plan to be used as an ADU.
Existing dwelling units built or converted prior to Dec. 1, 2021, will be given until June 30 to be billed for city services, inspected and qualified for amnesty. After June 30 a fine of $1,000 for each violation will imposed.
While the ordinance was suggested to have a five-year sunset clause, some on the council preferred it to be a permanent addition to the city’s code.
The idea behind the new ordinance is not just to aid homeowners, but to help with the city’s rental housing crisis. Though Old Bisbee, for instance, is a mecca for hospitality and retail workers, finding housing they can afford on minimum wage has been impossible.
A number of rentals have been posted on social media, but at a cost of $1,000 or more per month. Homes for sale have jumped beyond capabilities for this workforce. Many possible long-term rentals have been switched to bed and breakfasts, leaving low-wage employees with few options.
City Attorney Joe Estes pointed out the city cannot do anything to prevent properties from becoming Airbnbs. The state passed legislation that eliminates any opportunity for a local government to outlaw or control them. However, Estes told the council he would look to see if there was a way to disallow ADUs to be used for bed and breakfast lodging.
On another affordable housing front, the mayor and council approved a resolution officially supporting affordable housing in Bisbee in response to a request from the sole bidder on the former Hillcrest Apartments.
The resolution declares housing a basic human right: “Research has shown that families with safe, decent and affordable homes are better able to find and keep employment, achieve economic mobility, perform better in school and maintain improved health."
By investing in affordable housing, the city’s economy is strengthened as it helps create jobs, boost families' incomes and encourages further development, said City Planner Doug Taylor.
By approving the resolution, “The city not only affirms the right of all renters to a safe, affordable and decent home, but also continues its commitment to support and advocate for affordable housing by joining with housing development groups and other housing organizations that seek to address the issues of affordable housing; supporting tenant rights and by creating ordinances and initiatives that address Bisbee's affordable housing crisis,” Taylor said.
Budge said, “People need to find housing. So, we want to look at all the issues. I’m proud we’re working on different fronts to tackle the problem.”
In his report, City Manager Steve Pauken said one bid was received on the auction of the Hillcrest Apartments. It was the minimum bid of $600,000, a value suggested by an appraiser. He did not reveal the name of the bidder, but said the Tucson firm was experienced in developing properties like the Hillcrest Apartments.
“I hope to put it on the agenda in two weeks,” said Pauken. “This will fill a greater need in Bisbee for affordable housing.”
The city began the Workforce Affordable Housing Program to assist local emergency personnel, hospital staff, school staff and city staff.
Under the program, two homes have been remodeled and sold and two more are in the planning stages, said Pauken.