BISBEE — History buffs, especially those of the early rough-and-tumble mining towns, will applaud Tom Vaughan’s skillfully-crafted "Bisbee Noir" as the former Bisbee resident takes you on a tour of the city’s famed gambling halls and gin mills, often touted as one of the most vibrant gambling and drinking towns in the West.
Vaughan — who was the curator, archivist and director of the Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum from 1977–92 and wrote a weekly history column, “Borderland Chronicles,” for the Bisbee Review and the Sierra Vista Herald Dispatch — presents first-hand accounts from historic newspapers of saloons of the past where patrons enjoyed a place to drink, read a newspaper, gamble, buy or sell a mining claim and listen to music from 1880-1915.
His 201-page book with an artsy black-and-white cover of well-dressed, top-hatted men playing chess brilliantly captures lit saloon interiors, where white-coated bartenders and backbars stocked fine liquors amidst the drama of gambling losses, holdups, suicides and murder.
Vaughan, who now lives in Fort Collins, Colorado, knows his subject like the back of his hand. Before writing "Bisbee Noir," he had a Bisbee library of original material primarily from historical newspapers in more than 50 three-ring binders on various subjects he was close to pitching in the trash. Instead, he decided to write something about what he had collected.
“I had three binders covering saloons so I thought that would be the most effortless (to write about),” said Vaughan, whose history articles have been published in the "Journal of Arizona History," "Cochise Quarterly" and "Bisbee: Urban Outpost on the Frontier," published by University of Arizona Press.
Instead, "Bisbee Noir" took him four years to complete.
For history and business aficionados who can’t get enough of the era, Vaughan's catalog in the book incorporates the names, opening and closing dates of more than 160 Bisbee saloons that existed during that period.
"Bisbee Noir" can be purchased at Bisbee Books & Music, the Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum and amazon.com. Vaughan will have a book signing at Bisbee Books & Music on Dec. 3.
