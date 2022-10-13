Bisbee Noir1

Tom Vaughan's "Bisbee Noir" covers the city's once-famed saloons and gambling halls.

BISBEE — History buffs, especially those of the early rough-and-tumble mining towns, will applaud Tom Vaughan’s skillfully-crafted "Bisbee Noir" as the former Bisbee resident takes you on a tour of the city’s famed gambling halls and gin mills, often touted as one of the most vibrant gambling and drinking towns in the West.

Vaughan — who was the curator, archivist and director of the Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum from 1977–92 and wrote a weekly history column, “Borderland Chronicles,” for the Bisbee Review and the Sierra Vista Herald Dispatch — presents first-hand accounts from historic newspapers of saloons of the past where patrons enjoyed a place to drink, read a newspaper, gamble, buy or sell a mining claim and listen to music from 1880-1915.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?