BISBEE – Steven Palmer, with Hinton Burdick LLC, provided an overview of the recently completed audit for the 2020–21 fiscal year during Tuesday’s city council meeting and gave it a favorable accounting.
He said, “In our opinion, the city of Bisbee complied, in all material respects, with the requirements identified above for the year ended June 30, 2021.”
The audit did bring light to an old grant to the Bisbee Police Department. The city has been unable to receive reimbursement for “expenses incurred on the $200,000 communications grant that began in fiscal year 2020. The city is currently reporting an account receivable for this amount.”
Palmer recommended city management work with department heads to monitor grants and ensure timely filing of all required reports.
“We did note that as of Jan. 3, the reports had been filed, but the grant was still listed as suspended until such a time that the grantor could review the reports," he said. "Compliance is not modified with respect to these matters.”
The results of the auditing procedures disclosed instances of noncompliance in the Bisbee Bus and Sanitation funds deficits.
Palmer noted, “These funds have ‘borrowed’ monies from other funds as they have had negative cash balances. We recommend that the city work to ensure fund deficits are avoided and interfund payables are repaid as soon as possible.”
Bisbee Bus has always had a negative balance. Though funded primarily through Arizona Department of Transportation grants, a sizable sum remains the responsibility of the city. Past mayors and councils have recognized the need for transportation for those on a limited income and have always made up the difference.
The Sanitation Fund has encountered several large expenses including new trucks, new dumpsters and new residential trash container roll outs over the past fiscal year, creating a balance not met by the fees charged for the service.
Mayor and council accepted the resignation of Ward 3 Councilman Lou Pawlik, who did not provide a reason. The council has 31 days to fill the open seat. Whoever is appointed will serve out the remaining term.
“This vacancy must then be filled within 31 days of this vacancy, but not less than 15 days from the date that the resignation is accepted," according to documentation. The appointed council member will serve out Pawlik’s term, which ends in December.
To apply for the appointment of the Ward 3 council member, people applying must live in San Jose District 3.
Interested residents should apply for the council seat by submitting a letter of interest by Monday, Feb. 7. The council will hold a special session on Feb. 10 to interview the candidates. The council will then make the appointment during the Feb. 15 council meeting.