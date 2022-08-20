Purchase Access

BISBEE — Travelers in the state will begin to see new advertising for the city on digital billboards thanks to a $49,250 grant from the Arizona Office of Tourism.

Mayor Ken Budge and council members Anna Cline, Leslie Johns, Mel Sowid, Frank Davis and Joni Giacomino accepted the grant during the Aug. 16 meeting.

