BISBEE — Travelers in the state will begin to see new advertising for the city on digital billboards thanks to a $49,250 grant from the Arizona Office of Tourism.
Mayor Ken Budge and council members Anna Cline, Leslie Johns, Mel Sowid, Frank Davis and Joni Giacomino accepted the grant during the Aug. 16 meeting.
According to documents, the ads will be scattered on 28 billboards in Tempe, Phoenix, Glendale and Tolleson.
Also, a notice of intent to adopt a leash law for all dogs in the city limits was approved unanimously. When officially passed, it will require owners to keep their dogs restrained by leashes or a similar device when out on public streets, sidewalks, alleys, parks or any other public property.
City Attorney Joe Estes said he looked over the leash laws of other municipalities and consolidated parts of them to suit Bisbee. The city’s animal control officer requested help to control dogs on the loose.
When passed, all dogs will be required to be restrained by a device no longer than 6 feet in public areas, with the exception of the dog park, where the owners are still required to have one at the ready. Included in the exceptions are service dogs or dogs owned by disabled people if a leash would limit the dog’s ability to assist its owner.
Joelle Landers, personnel director, received approval for a new job description of an early literacy coordinator for the San Jose branch of the Copper Queen Library. She and library manager Jason Macoviak worked together on the role of the coordinator, which will include handling some standard library duties like checking out books for patrons and answering questions.
Currently the position is vacant, said Landers, but with the council approval, the position will be posted.
The council also adopted the results of the primary election in which Budge, Cline, Sowid, Johns and Giacomino were re-elected. Write–in candidate Claire Chaffe received only 13 votes, short of the 25 she needed to be elected.
City Manager Steve Pauken told the council the animal control officer’s part time status was changed to full time. He also announced the former Sgt. Tim Cox was hired as the new police chief.
The city was awarded a $510,000 grant for solar power as part of the new city hall building project, he added. The city’s match will be granted with the construction of the building.
Pauken also said a bid was being prepared by Albert Hopper, the architect hired for the design of the new city hall and as overseer of the building project, to finish off the final demolition and level the ground.
He has reached out to a few subcontractors to see if they would be interested in bidding the construction, though economic conditions had not improved. Costs may come down later this year.